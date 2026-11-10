Packers Get Final Decision on Jonathan Taylor Trade

The Indianapolis Colts are not going to trade running back Jonathan Taylor, according to Tom Pelissero of the Ringer. The Green Bay Packers were reportedly interested in trading for Taylor at the NFL trade deadline. However, the price appeared to be too high, and the Colts plan to keep their star.

“The Colts won’t trade star RB Jonathan Taylor by today’s deadline,” sources tell The Ringer, Pelissero tweeted. “Multiple teams offered a second-round pick and more for Taylor. But the Colts wanted a blockbuster offer to even consider it. Instead, Taylor stays in Indy.”

Green Bay was one of many teams interested in Taylor, including the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Seattle Seahawks, and Cincinnati Bengals.

Green Bay Packers Will Not Be Trading for Running Back Jonathan Taylor at NFL Trade Deadline

On top of the draft cost that the Colts were asking for, the team adding Taylor would have to take on his contract. The Packers would have a hard time fitting that into their cap.

Green Bay has had issues at running back all season. They started the season with star running back Josh Jacobs on the Commissioner Exempt List. However, they had serious issues with Taylor out.

MarShawn Lloyd was the starter to begin the season, but he struggled. They tried Kaleb Johnson, but he fumbled in week 4 and started to see his snaps reduced. The team has two passing-down backs, Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong.

However, Strong was hurt to start the season, Brooks got hurt in the middle of the season, and they have been shuffling back and forth between the two.

Jacobs came back in Week 6, but has been ineffective on the ground. Beyond that, he hurt his finger in Week 9 and hardly played. Now, there is a chance he will end up on the IR.

While they have four healthy running backs currently, they do not have any that they trust.

Johnson stepped back up in Week 9 with Jacobs down and had 14 carries for 68 yards. If the Packers do not make a deal by the trade deadline, the thought is that Johnson will get a chance.

Packers Could Still Trade for RB

The Packers have options at running back with Taylor out, but they are starting to get thin. The New York Jets have made it clear they have no intention of trading Breece Hall. Beyond that, his contract would be hard to fit.

Another option is Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard. Lesser options would include Tyler Allgeier of the Arizona Cardinals or Tyjae Spears of the Titans.