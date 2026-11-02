Packers Get Harsh Reality Check on Jonathan Taylor Trade

As the days approach the NFL Trade Deadline, there are plenty of thoughts and suggestions surrounding the Green Bay Packers trading for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. While the fit makes sense on the field and in the locker room, it is not as great a fit on the Packers’ salary cap, according to Ken Ingalls. Ingalls notes that the Packers will realistically will struggle to fit Taylor on the cap with their current situation around Josh Jacobs.

As Ingalls notes, the big issue for Green Bay is that he went to the Commissioner’s exempt list and was not suspended.

“Josh Jacobs was never suspended,” tweeted Ingalls. “As such he currently qualifies for 100% termination pay – Meaning if released and he doesn’t sign with another team the Packers will still owe and cap 100% of his $10.2m base salary. Only savings would be from not having to pay $41,176/game active the rest of the season.”

Ingalls notes that the Packers could try to release him for conduct detrimental to the team, but he does not think they would be able to get back the termination pay with that method.

Green Bay Packers Cannot Afford Indianapolis Colts RB, Jonathan Taylor

Ingalls adds that if the Packers really wanted Taylor, they would have to restructure multiple contracts. The easiest deal to get money from would be quarterback Jordan Love.

“Packers certainly would have to hedge elsewhere, likely in a Jordan Love restructure and/or a Jonathan Taylor restructure after the trade to cover the $5.67m in remaining base salary cost if the arbitration doesn’t go their way,” added Ingalls. “All others have small base salaries, but combined could scrape together a few million.”

So, the team could do it, but it would take a lot of work. They would need to restructure multiple deals on the fly while working out a trade with another team.

Then, they would still have a decision to make with Jacobs. It could happen, but it is a lot more complicated than simply adding an All-Pro running back.

Packers Have Need at Running Back

The Packers enter Week 9 with a significant need at running back. They were one of the worst rushing attacks in the NFL before they got Jacobs back. While Jacobs has improved the ground game, they are now just a bottom-ten unit. He could not improve them much more.

As things stand, Jacobs has 32 rushes for 75 yards. Still, MarShawn Lloyd has 57 rushes for 149 yards. Meanwhile, the inactive Kaleb Johnson is third on the team in rushing attempts with 28 for 104.

Combined, the Packers have 170 rushing attempts for 485 yards. Taylor has 148 rushes for 610 yards, and he is not even having a great season. The Colts’ line is not overly impressive, either.

Taylor is a great talent and would be a significant addition. It might be hard to pull off, but Green Bay seems interested in seeing how they can make it happen.