Packers QB Jordan Love Joins Brett Favre in Rarefied Air After Win vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers had one of the most dominant wins of Week 5, defeating the Chicago Bears 31-7.

Green Bay never trailed in the game, and allowed just one scoring drive by the Bears. The Packers’ passing attack put on a show, as quarterback Jordan Love utilized his weapons to near perfection.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Accomplishes Feat Not Seen Since Brett Favre

Love had his best game of the season in Week 5, completing 25-31 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns. It was especially impressive considering Green Bay’s rushing attack remained ineffective, averaging just 2.7 yards per carry on the day.

While examining his top takeaways from the Packers’ win over the Bears, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky highlighted Love’s usage of his top targets. Wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, as well as tight end Tucker Kraft, all had receptions of over 40 yards, something we haven’t seen since Brett Favre was slinging the ball.

“Love became the first Packers quarterback with at least four completions of 40-plus yards since Brett Favre against the Raiders in 2003.” — Demovsky

That was a legendary performance from Favre, who threw for 399 yards and four touchdowns just one day after his father, Irvin Favre, died of a heart attack.

Jordan Love Becoming a Lethal Fantasy Football Option

Love has thrown for over 300 yards in three out of five games this season. He is also tied for fourth in the NFL in touchdowns passes with 10. ESPN analyst Matt Bowen believes Love will be a strong QB1 in fantasy football for the foreseeable future.

“Packers QB Jordan Love dropped a season-high 25.28 points, throwing for 367 yards and two touchdowns. And he excelled in the vertical passing game, completing six throws of 20-plus air yards. With upcoming matchups versus the Cowboys, Lions and Panthers — all teams who struggle to defend the deep ball — Love should be in the QB1 mix.” — Bowen

Green Bay’s offensive line remains a concern moving forward, both in pass protection for Love and clearing the way for the running game. However, Love has been up for the challenge thus far. If he can remain healthy and continue this level of play, Love could find himself in the running for MVP.