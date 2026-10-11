Packers Linebacker Calls Out Bears WR After Blowout Win

Chicago Bears second-year wide receiver Luther Burden had a lot to say about the Green Bay Packers before their Week 5 matchup. However, after the Packers’ 31-7 win in Green Bay, it was linebacker Zaire Franklin who had words for Burden.

“He quit today,” stated Franklin after the game. “He didn’t wanna play no more.”

Earlier in the week, it was Burden saying that the mentality of the Bears was to make the Packers want to quit.

“[Head coach Ben Johnson] wants to beat them really bad like everyone else in the room, like every Chicago fan,” said Burden. “Beat them real bad, and make them quit.”

Burden finished the game with four catches for 47 yards. He added four rushes for two yards in the loss.

Green Bay Packers LB Zaire Franklin Has Words for Chicago Bears WR After Week 5 Win

Franklin had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the Packers’ win over the Bears. While the story of the game is the Packers offense finally coming alive, the Packers defense completely shut down the Bears offense.

Before the season, head coach Ben Johnson said that he wanted his offense to break records this year.

“I want to have the highest-scoring offense ever, which happens to be the 2013 Denver Broncos. I know how many points per game they scored [37.9], and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts.”

Chicago scored 59 points in the first week of the season, and it started to look like his proclamation was going to be true. However, Caleb Williams got hurt in Week 2, and the offense scored just three points. In Week three, they got back on track with 27 points, and they scored 23 points in Week 4.

So, the seven-point display that the Packers held the Bears to was one of the more impressive defensive performances of the season. This is a defense that has already been playing above its head so far this year.

Packers Defense Leads Way in Win

While the Packers defense gave up 39 points in their Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the defense was left with short fields due to turnovers from the offense. They held the New York Jets to 17 points, despite the offense consistently putting them in bad spots.

In Week 3, they struggled against the Atlanta Falcons. However, they bounced back the next two weeks. They gave up 14 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Then, they had arguably their best performance of the season with just seven points allowed against the Chicago Bears.

Time will tell if the revenge had that much of an impact, or if this is a turning point in the Packers’ season. For now, the Bears started hot, and the Packers started cold. Both teams are 3-2.