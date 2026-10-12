Packers Coach Gets Candid on Jordan Love’s Strong Week 5

The Green Bay Packers offense finally came alive in their 31-7 victory over the division rival Chicago Bears. Head coach Matt LaFleur noted that the biggest difference was the way that quarterback Jordan Love played. LaFleur called Love’s performance outstanding.

“His performance was pretty spectacular,” LaFleur says. “There was one sequence where we called three deep shots in a row, and he’s putting the ball in play for our guys to make plays, and they were making plays.”

This is likely in reference to the Packers’ first drive of the second half. He threw an incomplete pass to Christian Watson, who was in position to make a play. On the next pass, he threw a touchdown to J. Michael Sturdivant, but it was negated due to offensive pass interference. On the very next pass, they dialed up another deep ball and dropped a 53-yard touchdown on Watson.

Green Bay Packers Get Great Performance From Jordan Love

Love was dynamic in this game. The Packers quarterback went 25-for-31 in the Packers’ win. He threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns. What was so impressive about the performance was how strong he was with the deep ball.

Love was 6-for-8, throwing for 258 yards and two touchdowns. He was consistently testing the Bears’ secondary deep down the field and was connecting in all areas.

Love has been excellent so far this year. As a passer, he is 112-for-185 for 1,407 yards. He added ten touchdowns to just three interceptions. While he has had strong moments this year, the Packers offense has not fully been clicking. Still, that more to do with the pieces around Love than the play of Love himself.

Love played well this weekend, but the game was more about the emergence of the players around him.

Love Has Plenty of Help in Packers Win Over Bears

The Packers offensive line has been the biggest issue this season. At left tackle, Jordan Morgan is settling in after not being a starter for his first two seasons.

At left guard, they signed Laken Tomlinson who has started for the team the past two weeks, giving them a veteran pressence. Sean Rhyan is now locked into center after transitioning this offseason. At right guard, Travis Glover made his second start in a row and looked strong.

Lastly, the Packers lose Zach Bako-Bewele early into Week 2 due to a knee injury. So, it took Anthony Belton a few weeks to adjust to his new role but he has started to settle in. There is a lot of settling going on along the line, and the Packers offense is seeing the difference.

They have started to get some production from the running back room, with MarShawn Lloyd having his most productive game in Week 5. Then, while Jayden Reed is out, it has caused Green Bay to use more tight ends, which is beneficial to the offense.

So, the Packers offense has started to find its identity. This aligns with Love having his best performance.