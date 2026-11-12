Packers Reveal Big Jordan Love News Ahead of Vikings Matchup

The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a pivotal matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

After a tough 1-2 start to the season, Green Bay has won five of its last six games. The Packers have been dominant on offense in particular, which has led to a lot of well-deserved recognition for quarterback Jordan Love.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

The Packers took to social media on Wednesday to announce that Love has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his big performance against the New England Patriots. Love completed 23-29 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, also adding a 13-yard rushing touchdown.

It was one of Love’s best performances of his seven-year NFL career. He is firmly in the MVP conversation, as he leads the league in passing yards with 2,618. His 19 touchdown passes rank third. How Love is playing this season is even more impressive considering the makeshift offensive line he has had to deal with.

That wasn’t the only award Love received, as he was also named the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Week. It is actually the second consecutive week he has won it. Over his last two games, Love has posted 660 passing yards and six touchdown passes.

Multiple Packers Have Won Awards This Season

Green Bay is on a roll when it comes to player recognition. Last week, safety Evan Williams and cornerback Brandon Cisse each took home some hardware. Evans was named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. During that month, he recorded 44 total tackles, one interception, four passes defensed, and his first career sack.

As for Cisse, he was named Rookie of the Month for October not just in the NFC, but the entire NFL. He put up 21 total tackles (two for loss), one sack, one interception, and seven passes defensed in October. The interception was the first of his career, coming against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 6. Cisse is the first Packers player to win the Defensive Rookie of the Month award since linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in December of 2024.