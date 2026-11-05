Packers Announce Evan Williams News Ahead of Matchup vs. Patriots

The Green Bay Packers are preparing for a big matchup against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

After a tough 1-2 start to the season, Green Bay had a strong month of October, going 4-1. As they look to carry that momentum over to November, the Packers had a couple of defenders earn major honors for the efforts last month.

Green Bay Packers S Evan Williams Named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October

The Packers took to social media on Thursday to announce that safety Evan Williams has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October. Williams has been an impact player for Green Bay since he was selected by the team in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

During the month of October, Williams posted 44 total tackles, one interception, four passes defensed, and his first career sack. Since entering the league, Williams has recorded 220 total tackles, six interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and one forced fumble.

Williams and Xavier McKinney make up arguably the best safety tandem in the NFL. At the conclusion of this season, Williams will be eligible for a contract extension. The Packers may want to get out ahead of it and lock him up as quickly as possible.

Packers CB Brandon Cisse Named NFL Rookie of the Month

Williams’ teammate in Green Bay’s secondary also gained recognition for his performance in October, as cornerback Brandon Cisse was named Rookie of the Month not just for the NFC, but the entire NFL.

The Packers selected Cisse in the second round (No. 52 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft. The rookie posted 21 total tackles (two for loss), a sack, an interception, and seven passes defensed in October.

The interception was the first of his career, coming against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 6. As a whole on the season, Cisse has recorded 34 total tackles, one interception, eight passes defensed, and 1.5 sacks.

Cisse is the first Packers player to Defensive Rookie of the Month award since linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in December of 2024. Cisse appears to be one of the steals of the draft, and a cornerstone piece of Green Bay’s defense for years to come.