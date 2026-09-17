Packers ‘Overreliant ‘ in Area That Is Costing Them Games

The Green Bay Packers are in gut-check mode.

Dating back to last season, they are riding a six-game losing streak — which includes their wild-card playoff loss to the Chicago Bears. The Packers’ last win came against those same Bears in Week 14 of 2025.

Packers Accused of Being ‘Overreliant’ on QB Jordan Love During Losing Streak

NFL analyst Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently examined the teams he thinks are already under a tremendous amount of pressure this season. The Packers were among them, and Moton believes their overreliance on quarterback Jordan Love has been a big factor why they have lost so many games.

“Thus far, Green Bay seems overreliant on its passing attack, a one-dimensional approach that will become easier to defend as the season goes on. In Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers jumped out to a 22-10 lead late in the third quarter, but they failed to close it out. Last week, Green Bay didn’t have an offensive closer to work the clock. MarShawn Lloyd averaged 2.8 yards per carry on 13 rush attempts. Chris Brooks finished with seven carries for 29 yards, but he gained nearly half of that total on a 14-yard run. Meanwhile, Jordan Love threw 42 times and completed 50 percent of his passes.”

Packers’ Offensive Line Issues Should Shoulder More Blame

The lack of a quality rushing attack isn’t just on the running backs, but also the offensive line. While the RBs should receive some blame, the Packers’ offensive line was horrible in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, both in run blocking and pass protection. Green Bay averaged just 3.1 yards per rushing attempt, and Love was sacked four times.

Blaming the loss of Josh Jacobs also cannot be applied for the five losses the Packers took to close out last season, as he played in every one of them (besides Week 18 in which the starters rested). If Green Bay can’t get its offensive line woes figured out, it isn’t going to matter who is running the ball. Veteran guard Aaron Banks could return from injury and play in the Packers’ Week 2 matchup against the New York Jets, which would provide a boost.