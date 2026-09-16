Packers Urged Not to Make ‘Premature’ Decision After Week 1 Loss

The 2026 season is off to a gloomy start for the Green Bay Packers.

Despite holding a 22-10 lead midway through the third quarter, the Minnesota Vikings stormed back to secure a 39-22 victory. That marked one of multiple blown leads by the Packers dating back to last season.

Green Bay Packers urged not to move on from HC Matt LaFleur

Gilberto Manzano of Sports Illustrated recently expressed that despite the Packers’ string of late-game collapses, it would be premature to fire coach Matt LaFleur this early in the season.

“As for the other side of that chaotic NFC North battle, LaFleur’s coaching seat is heating up after Sunday’s meltdown, the latest in a series of Packers collapses. However, it’s way too early—at least in the season—to discuss whether it’s time for the Packers to move on from their coach, who is now in his eighth season in Green Bay. The organization chose to move forward with LaFleur despite last year’s disappointing results, which began with hopes of winning a Super Bowl after the trade for Micah Parsons. Now, the team needs to see it through for another season, even though I’m sure the fan base is low on patience.”

Matt LaFleur Has Earned the Benefit of the Doubt

When a team loses several games where they’ve held late leads, most of the responsibility certainly falls on the coaching staff. However, LaFleur isn’t running away from accountability.

“We get back to work, and be critical of the tape,” LaFleur said after Week 1’s loss. “I think everybody is of that mindset — to stay together, and you got to have a great week of prep. We’re playing a team, I’m pretty sure the Jets won, who’s going to be 1-0, feeling pretty confident. We got to rebound. It’s always tough to go on the road in this league. We got a great challenge in front of us, and we got to pick up the pieces.”

LaFleur may not have led the Packers to a Super Bowl win, but he’s had more success than most head coaches since he came to Green Bay in 2019. Despite often coming up short, LaFleur has put together an impressive body of work throughout his seven-year tenure.