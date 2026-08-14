Packers RB Josh Jacobs Get Hopeful Update Amid Injury Absence

The Green Bay Packers are still waiting for running back Josh Jacobs to return to the practice field, but there is hope that they won’t have to wait much longer.

Jacobs has missed more than a week of practice for the Packers at training camp due to a groin injury that has kept him sidelined since August 6. The Packers also did not have him available for their preseason-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

Coming off the 28-9 exhibition loss, though, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs could “potentially” return to practice during the second week of the preseason, adding that the 28-year-old wouldn’t likely return until late in the week, if he did at all.

“Potentially, but it wouldn’t be until later in the week,” LaFleur said Friday.

Packers Need Josh Jacobs at Full Strength in 2026

The Packers have indicated that they don’t believe Jacobs’ groin injury is serious, but it makes sense for them to ease him back into the mix at practice, given his importance.

Jacobs is coming off a slightly more muted season for the Packers in 2025 that saw him miss two games with injuries and play more than 100 fewer offensive snaps, but he still produced at a fairly high level for their offense. In 15 games, he rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging at least 4 yards per carry for the fifth time in his career.

Even still, the Packers will need more out of their $48 million running back in 2026 to avoid letting their offense stagnate. They have a pair of potential rotational contributors in MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks behind him on the depth chart, but the bulk of the touches should still go to Jacobs, who ran for 1,329 yards in 2024 for Green Bay.

And if Jacobs can’t stay available to handle those touches, then the Packers could find themselves in uncomfortable territory. Lloyd, a 2024 third-round pick, is finally trying to break through after an injury-riddled first two seasons in the league, but he remains an unproven back. Meanwhile, Brooks has a paltry 395 rushing yards in three seasons.

Then again, the Packers could already be bracing to spend some time without Jacobs, given the suspension concerns that surrounding him after his arrest in the offseason.

Could NFL Suspend Josh Jacobs for Off-Field Incident?

Putting aside his current groin injury, Jacobs also has a cloud hanging over him — for now — related to his May 2026 arrest in Wisconsin following a domestic disturbance.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on his podcast that the NFL is still weighing whether to suspend the Packers’ starting running back for his off-field actions. Jacobs isn’t currently facing charges, but the Brown County District Attorney’s Office in Wisconsin is still investigating the incident and could file charges against him later on.

Even if Jacobs avoids charges, the league conducts its own investigations into incidents that may violate its personal conduct policy and decides discipline based on its findings.

Schefter specifically mentioned Jacobs as one of the names the league has discussed in the context of possible suspensions. Another one of the names, Atlanta Falcons pass rusher James Pearce Jr., received his eight-game suspension from the league on Friday.

“Discipline still is a potential option, and by the time the regular season opens — and probably sooner — we’ll have more clarity as it pertains to Puka Nacua, Josh Jacobs, James Pearce, Alaric Jackson, Jonathan Cooper and maybe more,” Schefter said August 11.