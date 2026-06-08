Packers Get Further Confirmation Potential Trade Target Isn’t Actually Available

League insider Ian Rapoport threw cold water on the possibility the Green Bay Packers could trade for edge rusher Josh Sweat at the beginning of June. On Monday, Rapoport had further, indirect confirmation Sweat isn’t available in a trade.

Rapoport reported both the veteran edge rusher and quarterback Jacoby Brissett returned to the Arizona Cardinals for the start of mandatory minicamp Monday.

“Veterans Jacoby Brissett and Josh Sweat, both of whom have not been present for voluntary OTAs, are in the house for mandatory minicamp,” wrote Rapoport on X.

That’s obviously bad news for any NFL team or fan holding out hope that the Cardinals could trade Sweat before the 2026 regular season.

Packers-Josh Sweat Trade Appears to be Long Shot

Pundits have speculated about Sweat’s commitment to the Cardinals because of his offseason workouts absence.

Packers Report’s Easton Butler specifically tied the Packers to Sweat on June 1 when he reported the team was “working” on a trade involving the edge rusher.

Rapoport, though, appeared to call out that report without naming it on June 3.

“This has gained some steam on social media, so just to provide some clarity: Arizona Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat is not being traded,” wrote Rapoport on X. “Not to the Packers or anywhere.

“Carry on …”

Sweat ending his offseason absence for the Cardinals doesn’t necessarily confirm Rapoport’s June 3 report. But it makes it look awfully accurate.

If Sweat was trying to force himself out of Arizona, he probably wouldn’t be attending any Cardinals workouts.

Sweat Attending Cardinals Mandatory Minicamp

Sweat is a potential trade candidate for the Packers because of the upgrade he could offer at edge rusher.

After Micah Parsons, Green Bay has Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox Jr. and Dani Dennis-Sutton at edge rusher. That gives the Packers question depth entering 2026.

Parsons and the Packers think highly of Van Ness, but the former first-round pick has never had more than four sacks in a single season. Last year, he had 19 combined tackles, seven quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in nine games.

Sorrell, Cox and Dennis-Sutton haven’t had more than four sacks in an NFL season either. Dennis-Sutton is a fourth-round rookie the Packers added at No. 120 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

What’s worse is Parsons isn’t expected to play this fall until October because of his knee injury.

Trading for Sweat would give the Packers a significant upgrade. Sweat is entering his ninth NFL season and has posted double-digit sacks twice.

Over seven seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, he had 43 sacks with 54 tackles for loss and 97 quarterback hits. Sweat made the Pro Bowl for Philadelphia with 7.5 sacks during 2021.

Last season, he had a career-high 12 sacks with 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits during his first season with the Cardinals.

In Green Bay, Sweat could offer the Packers a short-term replacement for Parsons. Then to end 2026, he could be a terrific complement to the All-Pro.

QB Jacoby Brissett Also Ends Cardinals Offseason Absence

The Cardinals received a big boost to begin their mandatory minicamp Monday. Not only was Sweat back but so was the team’s incumbent starting quarterback.

In 14 games for Arizona last season, Brissett posted a 64.9% completion percentage with 3,366 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He averaged 6.9 yards per attempt.

The Cardinals signed Gardner Minshew II in NFL free agency this offseason. The team also selected Carson Beck at No. 65 overall in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Arizona could replace Brissett with those two quarterbacks if the team really needed to. Brissett went just 1-11 as a starter last season.

But with Brissett, the Cardinals have their top veteran leader from last year back.

Brissett might have some leverage with Arizona this summer. The quarterback is signed for only one more season, and his 2026 base salary is set for $4.88 million. That’s extremely low for a starting NFL quarterback.

Sweat has three years remaining on contract he signed last offseason. He inked a four-year, $76.4 million deal in Arizona after winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

The Packers won’t face the Cardinals during the 2026 regular season. But they will host Arizona during Week 3 of the NFL preseason. That game will occur on August 28 at 7 pm CT.

It will be interesting to see where the Cardinals are with their veteran edge rusher and quarterback situation at that time. But with Sweat, all signs point to him playing in Arizona again this fall.