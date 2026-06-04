Micah Parsons Delivers Strong Message on Packers’ Lukas Van Ness

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers will not be acquiring edge rusher Josh Sweat. But that’s just fine with Packers All-Pro Micah Parsons.

Parsons adamantly stressed to reporters Wednesday the team has what it needs at edge rusher to be successfully. To make his point, Parsons went through the Green Bay depth chart along the defensive front and highlighted the top contributors.

Former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, who still has yet to live up to his draft hype, received the biggest Parsons endorsement.

“I think between all of us, I think Luke is someone that people sleep on the most, and I don’t know why,” Parsons said. “I think by the end of this season, if Luke stays healthy, I think he’ll probably be the favorite. That’s how much confidence I have in him.”

Van Ness is entering his fourth NFL season this fall. Last season, he had 19 combined tackles, including three of loss with 1.5 sacks in nine games. Van Ness missed a significant portion of the season because of a right football injury.

In 43 career games, Van Ness has registered 8.5 sacks with 17 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits.