Packers Sign New QB After McCord Trade in Head-Scratching Move

The Green Bay Packers had a variety of options to round out the quarterback room following cutdown day over the weekend and ultimately decided on a more modest route, at least for now.

Green Bay has signed Kedon Slovis, an undrafted player out of BYU in 2024 who saw his first NFL action (albeit minimum action) last season as a reserve with the Arizona Cardinals. The move comes after the team’s recent decision to trade former QB3 Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick.

“Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said the Dolphins did not call on Kyle McCord until after the preseason and once they did, he figured he had little chance of getting him through waivers. ‘It’s our job to find and develop the next guy,'” Rob Demovsky of ESPN reported while quoting Gutekunst via X on Tuesday, September 1. “They’re adding Kedon Slovis as the [practice] squad QB.”

Slovis, now 25 years old, appeared in two games for the Cardinals last season (five total snaps) and completed one of his two pass attempts.

Packers Passed on Opportunity to Pursue QB Will Levis

Green Bay currently has a healthy Jordan Love occupying the starting QB role, while 37-year-old Tyrod Taylor is backing him up.

The Packers could have opted for a more accomplished player than Slovis with a potentially higher ceiling, namely former second-round pick Will Levis who parted ways with the Tennessee Titans on August 30 after three years with that franchise.

“Levis was a second-round pick in 2023 after throwing for 5,233 yards with 43 touchdowns in two seasons at Kentucky,” Bill Huber of ON SI wrote Monday. “In his first two seasons with the Titans, he started 21 games and completed 61.0 percent of his passes for 21 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He didn’t play in a game in 2025. This preseason, he was 21-of-39 (53.8 percent) for 200 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.”

Levis has a somewhat similar skill set to that of former Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis and could potentially thrive under head coach Matt LaFleur. But for now, at least, Green Bay is content to see what Slovis can provide the practice squad.

Kedon Slovis Produced Big Numbers Across 5-Year College Career

Slovis is six-feet, two and a half-inches and weighs around 225 pounds. The quarterback ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash and recorded a 30-inch vertical leap at the NFL Combine in 2024.

“He has good size and throws with decent timing but doesn’t have enough arm strength to make pro throws into tight windows on a consistent basis,” Lance Zierlein of NFL.com wrote in his scouting report of Slovis coming out of BYU. “He struggles with deep-ball accuracy and occasionally puts throws up for grabs when he’s under pressure.”

Slovis played three seasons at USC before one year at Pitt and his final collegiate campaign at BYU. Across 46 appearances in college, Slovis tallied 11,689 passing yards, 80 TDs and 39 INTs.