Packers 2-Time All-Pro Named Team’s Best Contract

The Green Bay Packers have found some great value in recent contracts, but Keisean Nixon might have the most valuable contract on the roster heading into 2024.

Dallas Robinson with Pro Football Network laid out the best contracts for all 32 teams. The list only includes veteran deals, otherwise rookie contracts would dominate the list. For the Packers, Robinson laid out what makes Nixon’s deal so valuable.

“While Nixon’s $6 million AAV ties him with Mike Hilton as the NFL’s second-highest-paid slot-only corner, he might have more value after the league changed its kickoff rules this offseason,” Robinson wrote. “If he consistently puts Green Bay in good field position, Nixon should be a bargain.”

Nixon is currently on a three-year, $18 million contract. That’s a steal if Nixon can be a weapon on both defense and special teams.

Keisean Nixon’s Career Breakout in Green Bay

Nixon wasn’t a household name a few years ago. However, he found a role that has made him a key contributor for the Packers.

Prior to going pro, Nixon was a solid player for the South Carolina Gamecocks. He only had modest production in two seasons for the SEC program. Over 24 games, he recorded just nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

That lack of production, along with a slighter frame, led to Nixon going undrafted in 2019. He landed a UDFA deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he was able to do enough to make the roster.

After a quiet three seasons with the Raiders, Nixon joined the Packers to reunite with special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who had served as interim head coach for the Raiders in 2021. The move helped Nixon become a breakout star as a kickoff return specialist, earning two straight first-team All-Pro selections after leading the NFL in kickoff return yardage in both seasons

On top of that, Nixon has also started to emerge as a solid slot corner. He’s recorded an interception in both seasons with the Packers. His defensive highlight in Green Bay came last season, when he correctly diagnosed a Kansas City Chiefs play to snag an interception off of Patrick Mahomes.

The Packers rewarded Nixon’s contributions with a three-year deal. He’ll have a chance to have an even bigger impact in 2024 thanks to the league’s new kickoff rules.

Other Packers Value Contracts

Ignoring rookie deals, the Packers have some other contracts with good value.

Jordan Love is technically out of his rookie deal, which makes him a steal in 2024. After declining his fifth-year option, the Packers gave Love a one-year deal worth up to $22.5 million for 2024. However, as the star quarterback sits out at training camp while the two sides negotiate a long-term extension, expect that value to go away as Love waits for a top-of-market contract.

Even the most recent deal the Packers gave out is good value. Brian Gutekunst helped secure a third NFL contract for Kenny Clark, who signed a three-year, $64 million extension before the start of camp. The average money only makes Clark the 10th highest-paid defensive tackle in the NFL. That’s a steal for one of Green Bay’s most reliable defenders.

The rest of Green Bay’s roster is littered with rookie deals. Some players should be getting paid soon, but for now the team is in great financial shape.