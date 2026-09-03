Packers ‘Made Mistake’ With Recent QB Move Behind Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers are perhaps the only NFL team that hasn’t really had to concern itself with any major questions at the starting quarterback position for the last 35 years or so, but the front office may have made a moderate misstep behind Jordan Love on the depth chart this offseason.

Bill Huber of ON SI examined on Thursday, September 3 Green Bay’s decision to trade QB Kyle McCord to the Miami Dolphins and replace him as QB3 with Kedon Slovis.

And while Huber argued that the team made the right call in keeping Tyrod Taylor as Love’s backup rather than to hunt a potential upgrade via someone like Will Levis for the open signal-caller slot, he asserted that the Packers made an error in dealing McCord rather than simply keeping him on the 53-man roster.

Good quarterbacks are hard to find. Heck, quarterbacks who might become good quarterbacks are hard to find. Keeping McCord, obviously, would have necessitated another difficult decision. Should the Packers have released their 10th offensive lineman, such as Travis Glover? Their seventh defensive tackle, such as Anthony Campbell? Trading McCord, from a short-term perspective, might have been the right move, especially for a team that’s focused on winning now. From a longer-term perspective, though, it’s a mistake that could come back to bite them at this time next year.

Packers Believed They Couldn’t Cut, Re-Sign Kyle McCord While Keeping All Desired Linemen