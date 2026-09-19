Packers Get Mixed Injury News on 2 Defensive Stars Before Jets

The Green Bay Packers got one important defender back Saturday, but officially lost another one for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Lukas Van Ness has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and was removed from Green Bay’s injury report, putting the fourth-year edge rusher in line to play at MetLife Stadium. Veteran defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, meanwhile, was downgraded from doubtful to out and won’t travel with the team.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported the updates Saturday afternoon, shortly after the Packers made the changes official.

The two defenders had been moving in opposite directions in concussion protocol after both experienced delayed symptoms following Green Bay’s Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Lukas Van Ness Cleared to Play Against Jets

Van Ness entered the concussion protocol Monday, one day after playing 52 defensive snaps against Minnesota.

He never completely disappeared from practice, though. Van Ness was a limited participant Wednesday, returned in pads Thursday and remained limited Friday. Green Bay listed him as questionable on its final injury report while he waited to complete the protocol.

That final hurdle is now behind him.

The timing matters for a Packers defense already thin on the edge while Micah Parsons remains unavailable. Van Ness started the opener and finished with four solo tackles and one sack, giving Green Bay one of its few encouraging individual performances in the 39-22 loss.

His return should keep the Packers from having to lean as heavily on an inexperienced edge group that includes Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox Jr. and rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton.

Green Bay had been facing the possibility of playing without Van Ness after losing several edge defenders during the offseason. Instead, the 2023 first-round pick will have another chance to build on his season-opening sack against a Jets offense that scored 23 points in its Week 1 win.

Javon Hargrave Ruled Out for Packers

Hargrave’s week went the other direction.

He entered concussion protocol Wednesday after also experiencing delayed symptoms from the Vikings game. Hargrave was limited in the Packers’ first practice of the week but didn’t participate Thursday or Friday.

Green Bay initially listed him as doubtful Friday before making his absence official Saturday.

The Packers announced that Hargrave is dealing with both a concussion and knee injury and will not travel with the team to New Jersey.

His absence takes one of Green Bay’s most experienced defensive linemen out of the rotation. Hargrave signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Packers in March after spending last season with Minnesota. The deal included $13 million in first-year compensation.

The 33-year-old has 49 career sacks and two Pro Bowl selections. He started 15 games for Minnesota last season, finishing with 52 tackles and 3.5 sacks before signing with Green Bay.

Hargrave recorded one solo tackle in his Packers debut against his former team last week.

Green Bay still has Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell available on the interior, but the group is already without Warren Brinson, who was ruled out Friday with a calf injury.

That puts additional pressure on the remaining defensive tackles against New York.

The Packers entered Saturday not knowing whether either Van Ness or Hargrave would make it through the concussion protocol in time for Week 2.

They now have a definitive answer on both.

Van Ness will be available. Hargrave won’t.