Matt LaFleur Reveals Preseason Plans for Packers Starters

The Green Bay Packers have not made their preseason plans officially clear yet. However, everything that head coach Matt LaFleur has said indicates the starters will be getting plenty of work during the preseason.

Before the week of practice, LaFleur told his team that anybody who is healthy should be preparing to play for the preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Matt LaFleur Expects Starters to Play in Preseason

He also made it clear that the Packers teams that have played in the preseason have come out hotter in the regular season. LaFleur also mentioned that the team has a Week 1 game at the Minnesota Vikings.

It is not just a normal Week 1 game; it is a road division battle. So, LaFleur is going to try to steal this one. Having their starters get work in the preseason is a part of that plan.

The Green Bay Packers face the Steelers, and the Steelers are expected to play their starters. Former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be suiting up, so it is a good chance for the defense to get some work against a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Beyond that, if the Steelers intend to get players like T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward on the field, it would be a huge chance for the offensive line to show what type of development they have made.

Had the Steelers rested their starters, the action might not have been as important. However, it is a great chance for LaFleur and his coaching staff to see what they have.

Packers Have Position Battles to Sort Out on 2026 Roster

The Packers are looking for a lot of players to take steps forward from the prior year. So, it is important for them to get work in the preseason to see how they look.

At receiver, both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson are coming back from injury. Meanwhile, Matthew Golden had a disappointing rookie year. None should be exempt from the preseason.

On the offensive line, they have Jordan Morgan expected to start at left tackle. However, he has more experience at three of the other four positions. Sean Rhyan is moving from guard to center, and the team appears to have a position battle at right guard. So, these starters should all be playing.

Zaire Franklin is a new face on defense, and the team has a position battle for the second cornerback spot. It is hard to sit any of those players out in the preseason. Beyond that, Javon Hargrave is a free agent signing and Chris McClellan is a rookie on the defensive front. Devonte Wyatt might want to shake off some rust after missing the end of last year as well.

Even if the team eases in the veteran Hargrave due to his injury concerns, they should get some experience in the new defense. There are reasons for starters to see the field at every level. How long and how many games they play are now the question. We know they are going to get legitimate work in the preseason.