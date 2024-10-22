Packers Release Starting Specialist After Mistake in Texans Win

The Green Bay Packers have released long snapper Matt Orzech from their 53-man roster after his low snap nearly botched their game-winning field goal in Week 7’s win over the Houston Texans, but the move is not likely permanent.

According to the team’s transaction wire for October 21, the Packers released Orzech from their active roster and activated defensive lineman Jonathan Ford from injured reserve on Tuesday in a pair of corresponding roster adjustments ahead of Week 8.

Orzech had delivered a low snap to punter/holder Dan Whelan as new Packers kicker Brandon McManus attempted to boot through a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds of their 24-22 win over the Texans. While Whelan caught the low snap and got the ball down in time for McManus to play the hero, it stood as an ugly moment for Orzech.

As Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber reported, though, the Packers did not release Orzech in response to his low snap against the Texans but rather as a procedural move related to Ford’s return to the 53-man roster. The Packers had reached the end of Ford’s 21-day practice window — which they officially opened on October 2 — and needed to activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on the injured reserve list for the rest of 2024.

According to Huber, the Packers will “presumably” follow up Monday’s roster moves with another series of moves that will add Orzech back to the 53-man roster and waive Ford with plans to re-sign him back on the practice squad once/if he clears waivers. That said, the Packers had still not made any such moves as of Tuesday, October 22.

The Packers (5-2) will host the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) at Lambeau Field in Week 8 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, October 27.

Jonathan Ford Could Help Boost Packers’ DL Rotation

Ford — a 2022 seventh-round pick — had a strong 2024 training camp with the Packers and would have likely earned a spot on their initial 53-man roster if he had not injured his calf in their preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on August 24. Instead, the Packers placed him on injured reserve with a return designation, the only one they gave out to the three players who landed on IR before the start of the regular season.

Now that he has returned, Ford could start contributing to the Packers’ defensive line rotation immediately against the Jaguars in Week 8. The team is still playing without starting defensive tackle and 2022 first-round pick Devonte Wyatt, who has missed three consecutive games with a foot injury. He has not practiced since September 27.

Without Wyatt, the Packers have leaned more on Colby Wooden and Karl Brooks in the rotation behind Kenny Clark and T.J. Slaton, but Ford could also see snaps against the Jaguars if the Packers believe he can recapture the spark he showed in the preseason.

Packers Make Another Practice-Squad Roster Move

While the Packers did not re-sign their long snapper on Tuesday, they did clear another spot on their 16-man practice squad with the release of fullback Andrew Beck.

The Packers had elevated Beck from their practice squad to their game-day roster for each of their last three games after originally signing him on August 30 after roster cuts, but they would have needed to sign him to an active-roster contract to play him again during the 2024 season — as Beck had used up all three of his allotted opportunities.

While Beck played 15 offensive snaps and 22 special teams snaps in his three games, he did not ultimately bring enough to the table to justify a permanent spot on the roster.

The Packers will now head into their first day of practice for Week 8 on Wednesday with an opening on their practice squad. It is possible the Packers are eyeing Ford to take the spot, as Huber suggested, but it is unclear if that is their plan at this point.