Packers Rookie Poached Off Practice Squad by Panthers

The Green Bay Packers have lost one of their rookie practice-squad players to the Carolina Panthers ahead of the first week of the 2024 NFL season.

According to the NFL’s transaction wire for September 3, the Panthers signed rookie tight end Messiah Swinson from the Packers’ practice squad to their 53-man roster on Tuesday, adding more depth at the position heading into their 2024 season opener.

Swinson — an undrafted rookie out of Arizona State — missed the 53-man roster cut for the Packers following the preseason, but his performance in his first NFL training camp persuaded the team to bring him back as their fourth tight end on the practice squad. With Tucker Kraft dealing with a back injury, the Packers might have even considered calling up Swinson to the game-day roster in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Instead, Swinson will move on to Carolina, where he could also have a chance to play right away for the Panthers. The team currently has five tight ends on its 53-man roster, but Tommy Tremble (hamstring) and Ian Thomas (calf) are both nursing injuries and could receive injury designations for Week 1’s opener against the New Orleans Saints.

The Packers are now down to just three tight ends with Luke Musgrave and Ben Sims joining Kraft on their 53-man roster. They also have Tyler Davis on injured reserve; though, he did not receive a return designation and will miss the entire 2024 season.

Packers Sign RB to Take Messiah Swinson’s Roster Spot

The Packers may have lost one of their tight ends, but they did not waste any time finding someone new to take his spot on their 16-man practice squad roster.

In a corresponding move, the Packers signed second-year running back Chris Brooks to their practice squad on September 3. He is the third running back the Packers have signed to their practice squad behind Ellis Merriweather and La’Mical Perine, whom they picked up on August 30 after placing Nate McCrary on the injured reserve list.

Brooks — a 2023 undrafted rookie — spent time with the Miami Dolphins last season, playing in nine games and carrying the ball 19 times for 106 yards in a reserve role. He earned a second chance with the Dolphins during the 2024 offseason, but he sustained a concussion in their second preseason game. Ultimately, Miami waived him with an injury designation during August 27’s roster cutdown, making him a free agent.

The Packers could look to elevate at least one of their three practice-squad back to the game-day roster against the Eagles with both rookie MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring) and second-year Emanuel Wilson (hip) both dealing with injuries ahead of their opener. As of September 4, Josh Jacobs is the only healthy running back on their active roster.

Will Packers Add Another TE to Practice Squad for Week 2?

The Packers are unlikely to add another tight end to their practice squad before they kick off their 2024 season in two days against the Eagles. Chances are good, though, they will look to add at least one more when they return to Green Bay from São Paulo and start preparing for their home opener against Indianapolis on September 15.

Could they turn to another familiar face for help?

The Packers have another tight end — second-year Joel Wilson — who spent time with them during 2024 training camp. Wilson spent the final two months of the 2023 season on the Packers’ practice squad and signed a reserve/future deal with them in January. He then saw action in the 2024 preseason, catching six of eight targets for 45 yards.

While the Packers could seek out a more experienced option on the market, Wilson would be a logical choice if they want someone with knowledge of their system.