Micah Parsons Sends Message to Rest of NFL About Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had his official ranking by the NFL Network come in at 72nd overall. The ranking is comprised of players around the NFL, and NFL Network creates a show, unveiling the ranking and having players discuss the specific athletes.

While it is an honor to make the list at all, 72nd might have been a bit low for Love. His teammate and star of the Packers, edge rusher Micah Parsons, thought the ranking was unfair.

He took to social media to let the NFL players, media, and fans know that Love was ranked far too low.

Green Bay Packers Edge Rusher Micah Parsons Stands Up for Jordan Love After NFL Ranking

This is the type of relationship you want to see from the two best players on the team, and the two most important players on their respective sides of the football. Parsons has only been with Green Bay for one season, but knows that he rides or dies with his teammates. He knows Love very personally now, and wanted to make sure it was known that he had the back of his teammate.

This was also a smart time for Parsons to come out publicly after his comments about Caleb Williams on the list were misinterpreted. The NFL clipped him, saying Williams’ nickname, with a caption asking who the best player on the list would be. However, Parsons was just saying his name out of the context of that particular question.

Still, the story spread like wildfire, and it looked like the Packers edge rusher praised the Bears quarterback. So, it makes sense for Parsons to come out publicly in support of Love. If he stayed silent, it would have been too easy for some to wonder the meaning.

Packers Are Leaning on Their Two Stars

It has been interesting to see how the Packers’ roster is being perceived this offseason compared to some others. In past years, they were viewed as a prime roster with up-and-coming players across the board. However, now they have no current players in the top 25 under 25 years old.

They also only had Love and Parsons making the list on another top 100 ranking. Love was higher than 72nd on this list, although Parsons still might have thought he was too low. Still, this speaks to where the Packers’ roster stands entering the year. As of right now, they are leaning on two players to carry their respective groups.

They are a top-heavy group and overly reliant on their two stars. If Love is not playing well and Parsons is not on the field, the sum of the parts does not tend to be good enough to contend.

So, Love might be low because he is trying to carry a group that is not quite ready to take that step. It would not be a surprise if the rest of the personnel improved, and Love saw his ranking rise along with the ranking of some others. For now, it is just those two.