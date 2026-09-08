Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett Trade Shots on ‘The Edge’ Podcast

Green Bay Packers EDGE Micah Parsons is the ultimate competitor.

That’s part of the reason why the Packers traded for him last year, inking the star to a four-year, $188 million contract. They will miss Parsons for at least the first four games of the regular season as he sits on the PUP list. He will look to pick up where he left off before getting injured last year, which was playing as one of the best defenders in the NFL.

Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett Trade Back-and-Forth Shots While on ‘The Edge’ Podcast

Parsons started a podcast back in 2023 called “The Edge,” which he frequently shares opinions and hosts guests. He recently had one of his biggest rivals, Los Angeles Rams EDGE Myles Garrett, on for an episode. It didn’t take long for the competitive juices to kick in, resulting in a back and forth over who is the best edge rusher in the league.

“I’m still doing things that none of y’all do,” Parsons said to Garrett.

When asked by Garrett who he’s talking about, Parsons specifically mentioned Garrett and Houston Texans EDGE Will Anderson Jr. An audience member then reminded them that Garrett broke the record for the most sacks in a single season in 2025.

“Yes, that record stands, and we’re not taking that away,” Parsons responded. [But] there’s nobody in the league that can line up from left to right and play every position as if they got paid at that position. Facts.”

Micah Parsons Puts Myles Garrett on Notice

Parsons went on to say that doing what he does at his weight is more challenging. Garrett took exception to that, and threw a little shade at Parsons.

“I can’t be 240 (pounds), bro,” Garrett said. “I actually got to set the edge, play the run, get TFLs (tackles for loss).

Parsons then sent a warning to Garrett about his sack record, and Garrett naturally disagreeed.

“That record is only gonna stand but for so long,” Parsons said.

“It is still currently my time,” Garrett responded.

At the end of the day, Parsons and Garrett’s rivalry is a friendly one. However, it’s safe to say that the two want to one-up each other in the accolades department. Both are still chasing the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl, which takes precedence. The Rams are the most popular Super Bowl favorites among sports media, but the Packers could make a run if they are healthy and hit their stride down the stretch.