Packers’ Micah Parsons Sends Scary Warning to Cowboys Amid Injury Rehab

The Green Bay Packers know that the pressure is on when it comes to their quest to put together a successful campaign in 2026. However, it is worth noting that they aren’t going to be at full health right at the beginning of the season, as superstar linebacker Micah Parsons is working his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered late last year.

Parsons, who is one of the most disruptive defenders in the league, is an extremely important piece of Green Bay’s defense, so fans are obviously wondering when he will be able to get back on the field. As it turns out, Parsons is aiming to be on the field by Week 6, which just so happens to be the week the Packers play his former team, the Dallas Cowboys.

Micah Parsons Aiming to Return by Packers’ Week 6 Contest

The Packers stunned the NFL right before the start of the 2025 campaign when they picked up Parsons in a blockbuster trade with the Cowboys. Not only did Green Bay give up a massive haul for Parsons (first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, in addition to defensive tackle Kenny Clark), but they also gave him a four-year, $188 million contract extension that Dallas was unwilling to give him.

In 14 games, Parsons was his usual dominant self, as he picked up 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, one pass breakup, and a pair of forced fumbles before his aforementioned injury. Even though he didn’t finish out the season, Parsons still did enough to earn his fifth-straight Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-Pro First Team.

It was telling that the Packers’ defensive production fell off a cliff once Parsons was done for the year, but with this injury taking place in Week 15, he’s not going to be ready for the start of the year. However, Parsons is doing everything he can to get back on the field as soon as possible, and unsurprisingly, he has his eyes on the Cowboys game, as he wants the opportunity to inflict damage on the team that gave up on him.

“I think it’s very realistic,” Parsons said Tuesday of potentially returning to the Packers for their Week 6 clash with the Cowboys. “I wouldn’t say it’s not possible, but, at the same time, in these next 10 weeks — 10, 12 weeks from now on — we’ve got to do our part to make it possible. It’s not off the board, but we’ve got to put the work in.”

Packers Hoping to Get Micah Parsons Back as Soon as Possible

Considering the severity of the injury Parsons is recovering from, and the fact that this team has Super Bowl hopes, it’s not going to rush him back onto the field until he is fully healthy. Considering all that went down between him and the Cowboys, though, nobody is going to be against Parsons when it comes to his quest to get back on the field for this game.

In the meantime, Green Bay is going to have to find a way to replace Parsons’ pass-rushing production during his early-season absence. Lukas Van Ness will have to take on a bigger role, with Dani Dennis-Sutton and Brenton Cox Jr. likely to see an uptick in snaps as well. If all goes according to plan, though, Parsons won’t have to miss all that much time to begin the new year.