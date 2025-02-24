New Front-Runner To Land Aaron Rodgers Emerges Amidst Offseason Speculation

Aaron Rodgers talk is once again dominating much of the offseason chatter. But this time there is a sea of options out there for the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Whilst a return to the Green Bay Packers is unlikely at this point, lest something terrible happen to franchise QB, Jordan Love, it does seem more likely than not that he will end playing another season in the National Football League. FanDuel sportsbook prices him at -650; an implied probability of around 87%; to keep playing this upcoming year.

At one point, it seemed as if Rodgers would land with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Rodgers and Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, having a history of giving each other googly eyes on the playing field.

However, after several rumors and predictions from general managers, the favorite to bring home the 4 x league MVP has changed to a new destination.

Per DraftKings sportsbook, the new front-runners to end up with Aaron Rodgers are the Los Angeles Rams.

Aaron Rodgers Favored To Land On The Rams In 2025

Rodgers will have fond memories of the Rams over the course of his career, but perhaps not in the way they would like. AR12 – playing with Matt LeFleur as his head coach – went 3-0 against Sean McVay in the regular and post-season, a record that LeFleur has extended to 5-0 with Jordan Love.

In theory, a move to the Rams does not make crystal clear sense, given the fact they already have Matthew Stafford on the team, who helped win them a Super Bowl just three years back. But with noise circulating that Stafford could be on the move, McVay could want to bring in Rodgers as a high-level replacement.

At this point in his career, having made hundreds of millions of dollars, Rodgers may well be willing to take a “team-friendly” deal on a bona fide Super Bowl competitor that could land the former All-Pro his elusive second ring.

If the Rams can trade Stafford for additional draft compensation, all the while taking up to $27 million off of their books (if they designate him as a post June 1st trade), then adding Rodgers whilst trading Stafford could produce that rare triple-optimal solution of adding picks, increasing cap space, and minimizing loss of (or perhaps increasing) QB output.

How Likely Is Aaron Rodgers To Actually End Up In LA?

DK gives Rodgers an implied probability of 34.5% – so better than a 1/3 chance of ending up at the Rams. However, a competing sportsbook tells a slightly different story.

FanDuel prices the market as a dead heat between the Rams and the Las Vegas Raiders to win the sweepstakes for the former California Golden Bears QB, with both given odds of +310 – 24.4% probability.

If LA and Stafford work out an agreement, Rodgers heading out to the coast is DOA. But if Stafford does get traded, then the choice between the dysfunctional Raiders or the perennially contending Rams should be a fairly straightforward one.

The Steelers could still come in and steal the former Packer from under the Rams’ noses, but the combination of having Puka Nacua and whizzkid, McVay, could prove to be the most tempting option presented to Rodgers, if applicable.