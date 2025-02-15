Front-Runner Materializes In Race To Land Aaron Rodgers After Jets Departure

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the hot commodity he was in 2022; coming off consecutive league MVPs and back-to-back #1 seeds, the former Green Bay Packer could have been traded for multiple first round picks to a variety of suitors.

Instead, after a down year in 2022, Green Bay settled for second rounders in 2023 and 2024 as Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers Trade Was Disastrous For The Jets

The trade went about as badly as anyone could have foreseen, as the former 4 x MVP tore his ACL in as many offensive snaps during the Jets’ opening game of the regular season in 2023, and despite a successful rehab wasn’t able to push NYJ into successful territory in 2024, as the team went 5-12 – 3rd in the AFC East behind only the lowly New England Patriots.

The Jets released “AR8” on Thursday morning, and ever since rumors have been running a-mock about where the Super Bowl champion will land.

Numerous potential suitors have emerged, including the Tennessee Titans; who are now seemingly moving away from drafting a quarterback early on in this upcoming draft; New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders.

However, for differing reasons they all have their pitfalls; underdeveloped offensive weapons, poor offensive lines, or a desire to move forward with a fresh young prospect in 2025.

The Pittsburgh Steelers Favored To Land Aaron Rodgers In Free Agency

And as such, there is one team favored to land Aaron Rodgers this offseason, one that makes by far and away the most sense.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently price the Pittsburgh Steelers as Rodgers’ most likely destination at +225, followed by the Raiders at +250, then – surprisingly – the San Francisco 49ers at +400. The Titans can be found at +550, whilst you’d get odds as high as +1000 for Rodgers to end up on his former New York rivals, the Giants.

Although there is not the biggest difference in odds between the Packers legend going to Pittsburgh and Las Vegas, the Steelers feels like a far more intuitively natural fit. A coach that has reputedly admired him for years; a defense that continuously hits the mark; and generally a team whose sole weakness – a poor receiving corps – is set to receive upgrading this offseason.

It would be hard to fathom a world in which the Raiders, whose star defensive end has been linked to a trade to Rodgers’ former team, dish out money for a 41 year old quarterback, given their multiple holes up and down the roster.

Perhaps if Vegas can find a cheap deal for Rodgers – maybe a slightly bigger version of the almost minimum deal the team signed Russell Wilson to last offseason – he could come in as a stopgap quarterback, particularly if it starts to look like both of the draft’s top QBs, Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, will be gone come the Raiders’ pick at #6.

At this point, however, the only thing that could hinder a move to the Steel City would be Pittsburgh’s desire to get off the temporary QB rollercoaster they’ve been riding since the departure of future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger – given the failure of ex first round pick, Kenny Pickett.

Otherwise, this could make a lot of sense; but in the NFL, often the best thing to do is expect the unexpected.