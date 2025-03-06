Packers Nudged In The Direction Of $135 Million Edge Rusher By Ex Fan-Favorite QB

Even with the physically gifted former top 15 picks, Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness on the roster, the Green Bay Packers are still in need of pass rush help.

The Packers ranked 26th in ESPN’s advanced statistic; pass rush win rate; in 2025, and failed to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks throughout the course of the season, leading to defensive line coach, Jason Rebrovich, being the only member of Matt LeFleur’s coaching staff to lose his job this offseason.

Packers An Option After Chargers Release Joey Bosa

Amidst calls for elite edge rushers like Maxx Crosby, a new potential target entered the frame on Wednesday evening as the Los Angeles Chargers released long-time defensive end, Joey Bosa.

The #Chargers have informed star pass-rusher Joey Bosa that he’s being released. One of the best Chargers ever. pic.twitter.com/mFg5sDBe8T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2025

And it did not take long for people to start conjecturing as to where the 5 x Pro Bowler could land, with the San Francisco 49ers – thus completing a potential reunion with his younger brother and former Defensive Player of the Year, Nick Bosa – taking up much of the online buzz.

However, others have touted that Green Bay as a viable and tempting destination for the former Ohio State star pass rusher – including former Packers fan-favorite backup QB turned online quarterback analyst, Kurt Benkert, who had a short but insightful message for his former team.

Is Joey Bosa A Realistic Option For The Green Bay Packers?

With almost $47 million in cap room; and potentially another $7 million en route if the team decides to do away with rumored cap casualty and All-Pro corner, Jaire Alexaander; there is no doubt that the Packers would be able to afford Bosa’s salary this season.

Particularly given the team have just two starters from 2024 set to hit free agency next week, TJ Slaton and Josh Myers – neither of whom are considered to be indispensable to the organization.

The question remains whether Green Bay would want to bring on board a player who has missed 23 games over the past three seasons – and has just 13 sacks in the same timeframe.

Bosa is unquestionably still a productive player that can start in the league, but the game-wrecking end who jumped onto the scene in the late 2010s is not the same player as the 29 year old hitting free agency in 2025.

An elder presence bringing leadership qualities in the locker room could certainly be beneficial to a team that was the youngest in the league for the second year running last season, but Bosa’s now-former teammate, Khalil Mack, could be a better, more experienced and less injury prone version of that – even though Mack is a whopping five years his senior.

Normally, a 29 year old multiple time Pro Bowler hitting the open market would be viewed as a highly valuable asset; a player in the last year or two of his prime, who would be set to receive a short-term deal still near the top-end of the market for the position.

Unfortunately, with Bosa’s injury concerns, he will not receive anything close to a top-of-the-market deal. However, for a 2-year team-friendly deal – the elder Bosa could do worse than the Packers. And the Packers could do much worse than him.