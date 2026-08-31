Bears Landing Spot for Packers’ Breakout Pass-Rusher After Cut

The Green Bay Packers made a difficult decision to cut ties with undrafted pass-rusher Nyjalik Kelly on Sunday, and the Chicago Bears have the chance to benefit if they’re willing to take it.

Chicago did not claim anyone on waivers Monday afternoon, which leaves Kelly clear to return to Green Bay as a member of the practice squad after a standout preseason. However, a player like Kelly could have value to the Bears with Austin Booker hurt and Marcus Davenport cut over the weekend after 13 days with the team.

“The Packers went thin [at edge-rusher] by releasing Kelly, the impressive undrafted free agent,” Bill Huber of ON SI wrote Sunday.

Kelly finished the preseason tied for the most pressures on the Packers defense with four, including a strip-sack during the team’s second preseason outing against the Broncos. Chicago had its own preseason standout off the end in Jamree Kromah (an undrafted rookie in 2024), who earned a spot on the roster.

There is some speculation, including from ESPN’s Courtney Cronin, that the Bears may be interested in reuniting with Davenport on the practice squad as he continues to rehabilitate an injury. Meanwhile, Booker is week-to-week with a groin issue after missing the first seven games of last season with a knee injury.

The author will update this post.