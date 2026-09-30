Packers Fit for Famous Playmaker on Value Deal Amid Jayden Reed Injury

The Green Bay Packers don’t need a publicity stunt, but adding a former All-Pro wide receiver with a recognizable name like Odell Beckham Jr. to the roster amid Jayden Reed’s neck injury might prove both an upgrade to the position group and a nice gift to fans after they showered the team with boos during the home opener on Thursday Night Football.

Beckham mounted a comeback in 2026 with the New York Giants after he was out of the league last season. However, the team moved on from the soon-to-be 34 year old less than a month into the regular season.

“The decision to part ways with the former franchise icon doesn’t come as a surprise. Beckham played just 19 snaps over three games, per Next Gen Stats, saw a single target and didn’t catch a pass,” Kevin Patra of NFL.com reported Tuesday, September 29. “New York hoped Beckham could recapture the magic he conjured to open his career when he began his career with three consecutive Pro Bowls. However, no role materialized.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Sense if Packers Believe He’s Better Wide Receiver Option Than Skyy Moore

A role could perhaps materialize in Green Bay given the sudden depth issues that the Packers are experiencing at wideout due to Reed’s injury.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain the top two options, flanked by tight end Tucker Kraft. However, the new third receiver is Skyy Moore, at least based on his target share against the Atlanta Falcons last week. He saw seven passes come his way in that contest.

Moore is the team’s primary punt returner and secondary kickoff returner, but he has never proven himself a prolific pass-catcher. Moore hauled in 22 and 21 receptions, respectively, in his first two seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He has caught just 10 passes in 26 games played since and has only one career touchdown catch.

Beckham took to social media following his release on Tuesday and wrote as though a man who has not given up his dream of reestablishing himself in the NFL. And Green Bay could use a spark, not to mention another capable playmaker.

It is unclear if Beckham can still be those things, but at a league minimum salary like the one he signed in New York (one year, $1.3 million), the two-time All-Pro is worth a swing from the Packers.

Jayden Reed’s Return Timeline Remains Uncertain

Part of the reason Beckham might make sense for the Packers is the uncertainty surrounding Reed’s injury, which he sustained in Week 2.

“LaFleur says he still has no updates on how long Jayden Reed will be out with his neck injury,” Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported via X on Monday.

Reed left the field on a stretcher and spent the night in an area hospital in New York, traveling behind the team back to Green Bay following the Packers’ only win of the season to date.