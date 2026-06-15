Packers Underlying Issue Blasted as Biggest Weakness

The Green Bay Packers biggest issue might be lingering under the surface. Offensive line depth is a major issue, and the Packers only have themselves to blame, notes Kyle Wallace of ESPN Milwaukee.

Wallace makes it clear that the Packers entered the offseason knowing that offensive line depth was thin, and yet they did not do nearly enough about it. Green Bay drafted Jager Burton, but it was not until the fifth round.

That was the only notable addition they made to the group. If anything happens to the starters up front, they are going to be in trouble. Because they have already had some shuffling on the line, the noise is starting to get louder.

The Green Bay Packers Lack Offensive Line Depth

As it stands, Burton, Darrian Kinnard, and Jacob Monk are the three projected to make the roster. Then, it could be Brant Banks competing with Travis Glover for the final spot.

Glover was a sixth-round pick but spent his rookie year on the IR. Banks was a UDFA but did get experience in the preseason. Still, both are major question marks.

Kinnard would likely start at either tackle spot if there were injuries, but he has been on three teams in four years for a reason. Monk is a former fifth-round pick, and he has experience at guard and center over the past two preseasons. Still, he has 57 career snaps in the NFL. All of those came at center.

Lastly is Burton, who has turned heads with extra chances. However, he is a rookie who was taken late for a reason. Things can get interesting quickly if the line gets banged up, and unfortunately, the line has a lot of questions.

The Packers Starting Offensive Line Brings Just as Many Questions

At left tackle, they are starting Jordan Morgan, who has been in the NFL for two years and has more experience at three other spots than he does at left tackle in the NFL. Anthony Belton will be starting at guard in Week 1 of the season for the first time. He is a second-year player and has been banged up at times.

Sean Rhyan is expected to shift from guard inside to center. That will bring questions. Then, Aaron Banks was dinged at times last year, and Zach Tom is currently recovering from an injury.

The good news is that versatility is a staple of the Packers’ offensive line. They could slide Belton out to tackle if needed, and bring in a depth guard if those are better options than their depth tackles.

They can also slide Rhyan back out to guard from center. Both Monk and Burton have center experience. So, there are going to be ways for the Packers to piece together a starting five, even if their starting five does not live up to expectations.

Still, it is fair to point out the questions, as the team would have no clue who the particular backups are at each spot. The line has a lot of sorting out to do.