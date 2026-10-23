Packers Named Trade Fit for 320-Pound Buccaneers Defender

The Green Bay Packers have a defensive tackle problem, and the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline is giving them another chance to address it.

With Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford sidelined, Green Bay has been connected to several veteran options around the league. One new possibility comes from a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers team and brings both Super Bowl experience and a more manageable projected in-season price than some other names on the market.

Packers Listed as Trade Fit for A’Shawn Robinson

In his Oct. 22 NFL trade deadline big board, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper listed Green Bay among six possible landing spots for Buccaneers defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson.

The Vikings, 49ers, Bears, Giants and Raiders were the other teams on Popper’s list. Robinson, 31, signed with Tampa Bay this offseason, but his deployment under head coach Todd Bowles has been unusual for a 320-pound defender.

“Robinson signed a one-year deal with the Bucs in free agency. Rather interestingly, coach Todd Bowles has used Robinson — listed at 320 pounds — as an edge player at times this season. Those reps have not been particularly impressive. He can help a team as an interior run defender in a rotational role,” Popper wrote.

That last role lines up with Green Bay’s immediate needs. Robinson would give the Packers an experienced body inside rather than another edge rusher, where his work this season has been less effective.

Robinson has recorded 19 tackles, one sack and two interceptions through six games. He also knows what it takes to win in the postseason, having been part of the Los Angeles Rams‘ Super Bowl LVI championship team.

His work against the run has earned favorable reviews elsewhere. Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker listed Robinson as a trade candidate earlier this month, citing an 88.8 run-defense grade and an 89.5 overall grade at the time.

A’Shawn Robinson Offers Packers Another Defensive Line Option

Hargrave suffered an Achilles injury in Green Bay’s win over the Chicago Bears and is expected to miss the rest of the season. Ford joined him on injured reserve with a calf injury, while Anthony Campbell remained limited in Thursday’s practice because of an ankle issue.

That has left the Packers leaning on Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and others up front. The team held the Dallas Cowboys to 48 rushing yards in Sunday’s 23-13 win, but the depth concerns haven’t gone away.

Green Bay has also reportedly checked on Indianapolis Colts defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. As discussed amid earlier salary cap concerns, those potential deals would require additional financial maneuvering.

Robinson’s situation is different. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Tampa Bay, and Popper projected his 2026 cap hit for an acquiring team at roughly $2 million. That estimate is not the same as the full-season cap charge on his Buccaneers contract.

The short-term deal would also allow Green Bay to add a veteran without taking on a contract beyond this season. Still, Popper’s list is a projection of possible fits, not a report that the Packers have called Tampa Bay or made an offer.

Robinson already faced Green Bay this season, finishing with two tackles in the Buccaneers’ 17-14 loss on Oct. 4. With the deadline approaching, he offers the Packers another way to rebuild their interior rotation without necessarily chasing one of the bigger names available.