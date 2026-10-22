Packers Get Bad News on Potential Trades for 2 Colts Veterans

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly looking to the Indianapolis Colts for defensive line help, but there’s a problem that could make either deal difficult before the NFL trade deadline.

Green Bay has won three straight games to reach 4-2, even while injuries have thinned its defensive front. Two veteran Colts defenders have now come up in trade discussions, though a Packers salary cap analyst says the team can’t afford either one under its current setup.

Packers Face Salary Cap Hurdle With Colts Trade Targets

In a social media post Thursday, Packers salary cap analyst Ken Ingalls responded to a report that Green Bay has contacted Indianapolis about defensive tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

The original report came from Easton Butler, whose post was quoted by Ingalls. Butler said the Colts were seeking a second- or third-round pick for Buckner and a fourth-rounder for Stewart. Those are reported asking prices, not agreed-upon trade terms.

Ingalls warned that the financial side could prevent Green Bay from completing either move.

“The Packers currently do not have enough cap space to trade for either player. They would need to restructure existing contracts and/or have the Colts eat a portion of the deal in order to make it work,” Ingalls wrote.

That’s another step for general manager Brian Gutekunst beyond negotiating draft compensation. Green Bay would have to create room on its own roster or convince Indianapolis to cover some of the money remaining on a player’s contract.

Over The Cap lists Green Bay with roughly $7.8 million in 2026 cap space, an estimate that can change with roster transactions. The full-season cap figures attached to Buckner and Stewart aren’t necessarily what an acquiring team would take on in an October trade, but the remaining obligations still matter.

Packers Need Defensive Tackle Help After Injuries

The interest comes as Green Bay deals with significant losses up front. Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending Achilles injury against the Chicago Bears, while Jonathan Ford went on injured reserve with a calf injury. Anthony Campbell has also been dealing with an ankle issue, leaving Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Chris McClellan among the available options.

Despite their depleted front, the Packers held Dallas to 48 rushing yards in a 23-13 victory Sunday. That result hasn’t erased the depth problem, particularly with Ford unavailable for at least four games.

Buckner, 32, and Stewart, 33, would offer different kinds of help. Buckner has long been a disruptive interior pass rusher, while Stewart is primarily known for his work against the run. Both are also in the final seasons of their current deals.

Buckner carries a $26.6 million cap charge with Indianapolis this season, compared with $14.25 million for Stewart. Their original Colts cap numbers include accounting charges that would not simply transfer in full to Green Bay. That distinction helps explain why restructuring or salary retention could be part of negotiations.

Indianapolis is 2-4 and fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, adding uncertainty ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline. The Colts haven’t announced plans to trade either defensive tackle, and Butler’s report has not been independently confirmed.

Green Bay has already been discussed as a possible Buckner destination and why Indianapolis’ front-office change might make the veteran available.

For the Packers, the reported calls are one part of the equation. Ingalls’ warning points to the other: finding enough money to turn an inquiry into a deal.