Packers Bring Back Season-Saving Special Teamer

For years, the Green Bay Packers enjoyed stability at the kicker position with Mason Crosby, who played 16 seasons and delivered clutch performances throughout his tenure. However, after his departure, the Packers faced difficulties in finding a consistent replacement. In an attempt to address the issue, the team drafted Anders Carlson two years ago, but he struggled with consistency. The beginning of last season saw multiple kickers attempt to secure the job, but none proved reliable enough to earn the team’s trust until Brandon McManus joined the squad.

McManus Provides Stability and Earns a New Contract

After a series of struggles, the Packers signed veteran kicker Brandon McManus following Week 6 of last season, hoping he would bring stability to the special teams unit. McManus exceeded expectations, making game-winning field goals in his first two games with the team and maintaining solid performances throughout the season. His accuracy and dependability quickly earned him the confidence of the coaching staff and fans alike.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that McManus has signed a three-year, $15.3 million contract, including a $5 million signing bonus with the Packers.

While this may seem like a significant investment in a kicker, Packers fans understand the value of having a reliable player in this position. McManus demonstrated his worth by converting 20 of 21 field goal attempts and remaining perfect on extra points, going 30-for-30. Given the Packers’ previous kicking woes, securing McManus on a long-term deal eliminates a major concern heading into the upcoming season. His presence ensures that special teams will not be a liability and could provide the team with an edge in crucial game situations.

Packers’ Offseason Strategy and Future Moves

The Green Bay Packers’ front office has been active early in the offseason, making strategic moves to solidify key positions. On Monday, the team re-signed linebacker Isaiah McDuffie to a two-year contract, further strengthening their special teams unit. While not the most high-profile signing, it reflects Green Bay’s commitment to ensuring depth and stability.

Reports indicate that the Packers are not finished making moves. Speculation suggests they may pursue a veteran wide receiver to support quarterback Jordan Love, as well as bolstering the offensive line. Defensively, addressing the cornerback position is a priority, particularly given ongoing uncertainties surrounding Jaire Alexander. These potential acquisitions suggest that the Packers are looking to fine-tune their roster for a deep playoff run. Additionally, the team may explore options for adding depth at running back, as injuries in that position last season exposed a need for reliable backups.

Re-signing McManus also sends a clear message about how the Packers view their current roster. Teams in rebuilding phases typically opt for lower-cost, unproven kickers. In contrast, organizations with championship aspirations invest in proven talent to eliminate weaknesses. By securing McManus, the Packers are signaling their belief that they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. Despite last season being considered a transitional year, Green Bay still reached the postseason, demonstrating their potential under Jordan Love’s leadership. With continued development and key roster additions, the Packers could be a formidable force next season.