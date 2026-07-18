Packers Get Brutal Message About What’s Coming in 2026

The Green Bay Packers fell well shy of expectations last season. After beginning the season 5-1-1, they lost five straight games, including their playoff loss to the Chicago Bears to close out the season.

That was with a roster that looked much more promising than the one entering 2026. Though the Packers still look to be contenders, some roster turnover, among other factors, has given this year’s team a little more uncertainty than last year’s.

Packers Predicted to Underachieve Again in 2026

As part of his predictions and best bets for the 2026 season, The Athletic’s Vic Tafur didn’t hold back on how he believes the Packers will finish. He believes they’ll underachieve again.

“The Packers seemingly underachieve every year,” Tafur wrote. “They lost a couple of receivers, and defensive star Micah Parsons is still recovering from his knee injury. Jordan Love will have a handful of great games like he always does, and the defense will be decent enough to get us to … nine. It’s going to be close, but you won’t be able to say cheese.”

If this were to come true, it would be the fourth time in five years that Green Bay has recorded fewer than 10 wins, which would most likely keep them from winning the NFC North. They’ve failed to do that since 2021, when they finished 13-4.

These underachieving seasons are what have put head coach Matt LaFleur under a microscope heading into the season. That was even the case last year after the Packers floundered at the end of the season. Despite this, he earned a new multiyear contract extension that is said to be “not a prove-it deal but a real commitment,” according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Would nine wins really be enough? Even if that somehow earns them a playoff berth, things might begin to feel a little uneasy if that’s how they end the season.

Jordan Love Faces Questions Entering Another Season

It’s understandable that Tafur would mention Parsons’ injury, as his presence will be missed for at least the first four games. He was the team’s sack leader despite missing the final three games last year. The Packers also haven’t done enough to make up for his loss by adding another veteran pass rusher this offseason.

So, yeah, Parsons is going to be missed. It’s the comment on Love that sticks out.

Love has been getting mixed reviews from fans and analysts alike. He’s either great or mediocre, with little room in between, depending on who you talk to.

He was recently listed among the NFL’s top 100 players in 2026, though he fell four spots from last year, down to No. 72. He also failed to make this year’s ESPN top 10 quarterbacks, beaten out by division rivals Jared Goff and Caleb Williams.

Love obviously has had huge shoes to fill in taking over after not only Aaron Rodgers but Brett Favre before him. Green Bay has been the epitome of producing franchise quarterbacks. Love was the heir apparent.

Love has now been in the league for five seasons but only became the full-time starter in 2023. He’s 27-20-1 overall in his career, so far unable to produce a 10-win campaign. Eventually, that will have to change if he wants to be the next great Packers quarterback.