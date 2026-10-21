Packers Trade Pitch Targets Colts’ 3-Time Pro Bowler for 4th-Round Pick

The Green Bay Packers have already lost one veteran defensive tackle for the season. Now, a new trade proposal has them looking to the Indianapolis Colts for another established player who could help their defense down the stretch.

DeForest Buckner has continued to produce in Indianapolis, but the Colts are 2-4, general manager Chris Ballard has been fired and the 32-year-old made his frustration clear following Sunday’s loss to the Tennessee Titans.

With the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline approaching, Green Bay has been named as a potential landing spot for Buckner in a deal that wouldn’t require a premium draft pick.

DeForest Buckner Trade Pitch Names Packers as Suitor

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Buckner at No. 4 on his Oct. 21 trade block rankings, projecting a 2027 fourth-round pick as the price to acquire him. Knox named the Packers and San Francisco 49ers as potential suitors.

The proposal followed the Colts’ decision to fire Ballard on Monday, one day after a 26-20 home loss to the previously winless Titans. Indianapolis named assistant GM Ed Dodds to oversee its personnel department for the remainder of the season.

Knox suggested the leadership change could put veteran players on the market if ownership decides to shift its focus toward the future.

“Premier defensive tackles generally command strong returns, and Buckner is still one of those, even at 32,” Knox wrote.

Buckner has started all six games this season, totaling 26 tackles, four sacks and three passes defended. The three-time Pro Bowler is in the final year of his contract, which could make him a short-term addition for a team pursuing a playoff run.

His comments following the loss to Tennessee have also attracted attention.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra.

Buckner also said he still had confidence in the people in Indianapolis when asked about the coaching staff and front office. His comments were about the Colts’ struggles, rather than a trade request.

DeForest Buckner Could Address Packers’ Injury-Hit Defense

Green Bay has a more immediate reason to consider the idea. Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is out for the season with an Achilles injury. The Packers also placed Jonathan Ford on injured reserve before their Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The team signed former first-round pick Mazi Smith to its practice squad Tuesday, but that move provides depth rather than the proven interior pass rush Buckner could offer alongside Devonte Wyatt.

The Packers are 4-2 following their 23-13 win over Dallas, their third straight victory. Their defense intercepted Dak Prescott twice and held the Cowboys to 48 rushing yards. Even with that performance, injuries along the front remain an issue as Green Bay pushes toward the second half of the season.

The possibility of Buckner becoming available following Ballard’s firing has already generated speculation, although the Colts haven’t announced any plans to trade him.

Indianapolis originally acquired Buckner from San Francisco for a first-round pick in 2020. He has since become one of its most established defensive leaders, but he hasn’t played in a postseason game since that first season with the Colts.

For the Packers, Knox’s suggested fourth-round price would offer a chance to add an experienced pass rusher without parting with an early selection. Indianapolis would have to decide whether getting that pick is worth losing one of its most productive defenders midway through another difficult season.