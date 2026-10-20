Packers Could Land All-Pro DT After Colts GM Firing

The Indianapolis Colts have fallen to 2-4 and just fired their General Manager, Chris Ballard. They could be looking to sell some players who are set to be free agents next season to set up the next General Manager with more draft capital and fewer aging veterans. This could lead to the Green Bay Packers being able to acquire two-time All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

Dave Helman of The Athletic noted that Buckner should be available given the recent news.

“Quenton Nelson & DeForest Buckner are both north of 30, have expiring contracts and would probably like to play for a winner,” tweeted Helman. “Trading them to help offset my lack of a 2027 1 would probably be my first order of business if I was in the Colts’ GM chair.”

Albert Breer had the same thought. He questioned if Buckner would be the first name to get calls.

“It’ll be interesting to see if pricey Colts veterans like DeForest Buckner and Jonathan Taylor now become available for trade,” Breer tweeted. “Remember, Miami moved guys after firing GM Chris Grier before the deadline last year.”

The Colts’ current 2027 first-round pick is going to the New York Jets for Sauce Gardner. Given the quarterback, salary cap, and draft capital of the Colts, the job does not look appealing right now.

Indianapolis Colts Could Trade DeForest Buckner to Green Bay Packers

Extending 30-year-old players does not sound great, even if they are talented players and core members of the old regime. Buckner in particular expressed frustration after the Colts Week 6 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

“I’m sick and tired of the same song and dance every year,” Buckner told reporters after the game.

He does not seem interested in returning, either. So, the Colts can try to recoup draft capital rather than watching him play disengaged for the rest of the year only to leave in free agency for nothing.

Green Bay has a need at defensive tackle due to recent injuries. Their three-game winning streak and surge to 4-2 could cause them to take action.

Packers Could Add Defensive Tackle

The Packers went into the season with seven defensive tackles and one of the deepest rooms in the league. However, Javon Hargrave and Warren Brinson are now on the IR, and they are not coming back.

Jonathan Ford is currently injured, and Anthony Campbell is just now coming back from injury. It has left the team with Karl Brooks, Devonte Wyatt, and Chris McClellan as their only consistent options.

Wyatt has progressed, but is coming back from an injury last year. McClellan is a former third-round pick, but is still a rookie. Adding someone like Buckner would help relieve the stress on these two, as they are both expected to take on big roles in the next few weeks.

The question will come down to cost. Still, the Colts cannot hold onto him, so at some point, they would have to take what they can get. Will the Packers be able to win a bidding war?