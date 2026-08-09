Green Bay Packers Work Out 2-Time Super Bowl Champion During Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers are continuing to look at wide receiver options as training camp moves closer to the preseason.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported on X on Aug. 8 that Green Bay worked out three receivers: Cornell Powell, Kobe Hudson and Kisean Johnson.

Powell has some notable experience.

The former Kansas City Chiefs draft pick has two Super Bowl championships under his belt, in addition to appearing in NFL regular-season games and spending the past two seasons producing in the UFL.

Green Bay has already made one move at receiver during camp, signing Kaden Prather on July 31 while waiving Brenden Rice with an injury designation, per the Packers’ official transactions log.

Bringing in three more receivers gives the Packers another group to evaluate as the competition at the back of the depth chart develops.

Powell Brings Championship, UFL Experience

Powell has taken a longer road back toward an NFL opportunity.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Powell in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft out of Clemson.

He spent much of his time in Kansas City on the practice squad and appeared in three regular-season games in 2022.

Powell was also with the organization during its Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII championship seasons.

He has since appeared in the UFL.

Powell caught 29 passes for 418 yards and seven touchdowns for the DC Defenders in 2025. He followed that with 34 receptions for 491 yards in nine regular-season games in 2026.

His work went beyond the box score this year.

The UFL named Powell its 2026 Sportsman of the Year, citing his leadership and community work through The Powell Project.

Powell has continued getting NFL looks as a result.

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked him out earlier in August after he briefly spent time on their practice squad during the 2025 season.

Green Bay now becomes the latest team to take a closer look.

A workout doesn’t warrant a signing, but Powell’s recent production gives the Packers a player who has been in meaningful games this year and has experience inside an NFL organization that won multiple championships.

Hudson Gives Packers Another Young Upside Play

Hudson brings a different profile.

The former UCF standout went undrafted in 2025 after running a 4.57-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

His college stats are much stronger than his draft status might suggest.

Hudson led UCF with 47 catches for 770 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

One year earlier, he posted 900 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 20.5 yards per catch. He earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in each of his final two seasons.

He signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent in May 2025 before being waived during roster cuts in August.

Johnson is another familiar name to Green Bay.

The former Western Kentucky receiver originally signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent before joining the Packers’ practice squad in January. He finished his final college season with 75 catches for 925 yards and seven touchdowns.

None of the workouts means a roster move is coming.

But bringing in three receivers at the same time is worth tracking after Green Bay already made a change at the position late in July.

Powell’s championship background and recent UFL production make him the most accomplished name of the group.

Meanwhile, Hudson gives the Packers a younger option with a track record of creating plays downfield.