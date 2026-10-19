Ex-Packers All-Timer Limps Off Field With Non-Contact Injury

Former Green Bay Packers superstar Davante Adams succumbed to an apparent non-contact leg injury during the Los Angeles Rams’ 18-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, October 18, raising concerns about the six-time Pro Bowler’s health.

Adams, 33, pulled up while running a route late in the fourth quarter, appearing to favor his left leg despite no visible contact with a defender. The veteran wide receiver limped toward the sideline and received attention from the Rams’ medical staff.

Underdog NFL shared footage of the incident, showing Adams coming up lame before leaving the field.

Davante Adams limped to the sideline after this playpic.twitter.com/AO7BXM0zWh https://t.co/st7urfKChu — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 18, 2026

The concerning scene occurred with approximately 90 seconds remaining in the contest. Adams did not return, finishing the afternoon with three receptions for 39 yards.

An official diagnosis hadn’t been announced following the game, leaving the extent of the injury undefined.

Adams’ Injury Raises Doubts After Rams Loss

Adams’ exit added a setback to a frustrating afternoon for Los Angeles, which surrendered a late lead before falling to Arizona on a game-winning field goal.

The injury occurred as Adams ran toward the end zone. There was no apparent collision, and the receiver appeared uncomfortable as he slowed down and headed toward the sideline.

The Big Lead reported that Adams doubled over on the sideline after removing himself from the game.

Although non-contact injuries can be concerning, the mechanism alone doesn’t establish the nature or severity of Adams’ injury.

The Rams will need additional medical evaluation to determine whether their veteran receiver faces a lengthy absence.

Adams has dealt with lower-body injuries previously, including a hamstring issue that disrupted the closing weeks of his 2025 campaign. He missed the final three regular-season games that year.

Via Rams’ official injury report, Adams remained limited by that hamstring problem heading into the regular-season finale against Arizona.

There is currently no confirmation that Sunday’s injury involves the same area.

Before facing the Cardinals, Adams had compiled 27 catches for 441 yards and four touchdowns through five appearances this season. His production has remained significant alongside Puka Nacua in an offense led by Matthew Stafford.

His absence for any considerable stretch would leave the Rams without a key dependable scoring threat.

Adams Is One of Packers’ Greatest Receivers

Adams’ connection to Green Bay remains substantial four years after his departure.

Selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Adams developed into Aaron Rodgers’ favorite receiving target before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in March 2022.

During his eight seasons with the Packers, Adams recorded 669 receptions for 8,121 yards and 73 touchdowns.

Those numbers place him second in franchise history in receptions and receiving touchdowns and fourth in receiving yards, per the Packers’ official website.

His most prolific season came in 2021, when he set franchise records with 123 receptions and 1,553 receiving yards. He also scored 11 touchdowns and earned unanimous first-team All-Pro honors.

Adams and Rodgers developed one of the NFL’s most productive quarterback-receiver partnerships, connecting for 68 touchdowns during their time together.

Even after leaving Green Bay, Adams maintained positive relationships within the organization.

In a 2023 interview with Packers.com, Adams described the feeling between himself and his former team as one of “mutual love and respect.”

In his second season with Los Angeles, Adams continues to demonstrate the route-running precision and reliability that made him a star in Green Bay.

His latest injury comes as the Packers prepare to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football at Lambeau Field.