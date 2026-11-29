Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be back in the lineup when the team takes on the New Orleans Saints in Week 13, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. After missing the past two games and being out for three weeks due to a finger injury, the Packers star running back appears to be in line to start next week.

“My understanding is that Josh Jacobs, who fractured a finger and did not play last week, is expected to play next week for the Green Bay Packers,” said Rapoport on Sunday morning. “So that is good news for them.”

Jacobs has only played in three games for the Packers this season.

Green Bay Packers Expected to Get Josh Jacobs Back in Week 13

Jacobs signed a four-year, $48 million deal with the Packers back in 2024. Two years ago, it looked like the deal was going to be a smashing success. He had 301 rushing attempts for over 1,300 yards.

However, things started to take a downturn in 2025 when he had just 234 rushing attempts for 929 yards. Things were still looking good, but Jacobs had a very troubling off-season that started with a domestic dispute and had him on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Jacobs missed the first six games of the season as he cleared up the legal issues surrounding the situation. When he came back, he was not quite impactful. He has had 36 rushes for 80 yards so far this season.

He has a 38.9% success rate, which is down from his 51.2% career rate and 49.1% last season. Then, in just his third game back, he injured his finger.

So, entering Week 13, he will have only been active for three games and will have 36 rushing attempts.

The Packers would like to cut ties with Jacobs after this season, but no one on the roster has shown they can take his spot.

Packers Need Help Replacing Jacobs

Kaleb Johnson has been the name to step in for Jacobs. However, he has not been very impactful in the past three games. He has 32 rushing attempts for 123 yards.

In Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams, he was benched after a costly false start, which pushed the team back.

He was benched in Week 4 as well after fumbling issues. However, the team does not have any suitable depth behind him. Chris Brooks is their next back, and he is just a passing-down back. They have tried MarShawn Lloyd in the past, and they do not trust him either.

This has kept Jacobs valuable to the team despite all of his issues both on the field and off of the field. The Packers are trying to find a stronger ground attack to close out the season. A healthy Jacobs and continuity on the offensive line have been lacking all year. We will see if they can get either in the final six weeks.