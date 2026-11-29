Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly had support inside Pittsburgh’s locker room before taking his complaints about Mike McCarthy public.

A Nov. 29 report from Jordan Schultz divulged a revealing detail about the latest split between the quarterback and coach who won Super Bowl XLV together.

Several teammates knew Rodgers planned to speak out, according to Schultz, and supported that decision.

One player even suggested passing the information to a reporter.

Rodgers, Schultz reported, wanted the words to come from him.

Rodgers Reportedly Promised to ‘Take the Bullet for the Team’

Schultz said his account drew on more than 15 sources. According to the report, Rodgers spent weeks urging McCarthy to address concerns about his preparation, attendance and habits during meetings.

The quarterback’s eventual appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” came after those private efforts failed to produce the changes players sought, Schultz reported.

“Per multiple players I spoke to, Rodgers discussed his plan to go public with several players, who supported it,” Schultz wrote.

“One player proposed leaking it to a reporter, but Rodgers told him he doesn’t work like that and it was going to come out of his mouth, and he’d ‘take the bullet for the team.’”

The report also includes an unusual scene from the day of the interview. Players watched live after practice Wednesday, knowing what Rodgers intended to say, per Schultz.

Some gathered in a bathroom because the locker room was open to reporters and they wanted to avoid the media.

Those details heap intriguing context on the public breakdown. According to Schultz’s account, teammates had advance knowledge of the interview, and some shared the frustrations Rodgers aired.

Packers’ Championship Partnership Ends With Another Fracture

The dispute for Green Bay fans involves two figures from the franchise’s most recent championship.

McCarthy coached the Packers from 2006-18. Rodgers became his starting quarterback in 2008, and their partnership produced a Super Bowl title following the 2010 season.

Pittsburgh’s official McCarthy biography credits the pair with a 100-57-1 record during their Green Bay run. Rodgers threw 337 touchdown passes against 79 interceptions in that span and earned two NFL MVP awards.

Their reunion ended far more abruptly.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Rodgers’ release Nov. 25. He had thrown for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns across 10 starts this season.

McCarthy brought forth his own account of the disagreement. In remarks published by the team, he acknowledged an ultimatum that he believed exceeded a player’s responsibilities. He declined to detail their private conversations.

But it seems that this new report singles out McCarthy as a leader who was, in fact, under the gun before the official trouble broke loose since multiple players felt like his habits were problems.

Was Rodgers right in the end, defending his teammates in a way?