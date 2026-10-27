Packers Get $46 Million Colts Star Named as ‘Solution’ to Major Need

The Green Bay Packers have been searching for answers along their defensive line, and another national outlet has pointed them toward a familiar trade target.

Green Bay fell to 4-3 after Sunday’s 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. With injuries continuing to pile up inside and Micah Parsons still working toward his return, one veteran from the Indianapolis Colts has been singled out as the player who could help.

Packers Get DeForest Buckner Trade Solution From CBS Sports

In his NFL trade deadline matchmaker published Monday, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles named Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner as Green Bay’s answer on the interior.

Pereles made his recommendation direct, writing, “The solution: DL DeForest Buckner.”

Pereles pointed to Buckner’s desire to win, Indianapolis’ struggles and the Packers’ injuries as reasons the 32-year-old could make sense in Green Bay. He also suggested Buckner’s age and expiring contract could keep the price within reach, even after the Packers surrendered significant draft capital to acquire Parsons.

Buckner has recorded 31 tackles and four sacks this season. The two-time All-Pro has remained productive despite Indianapolis dropping to 2-5 following Sunday’s 16-10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Last week, Buckner spoke about wanting to play winning football amid speculation about his future. He did not request a trade. In fact, Colts.com’s JJ Stankevitz reported that Buckner was focused on preparing for Minnesota rather than entertaining trade possibilities.

Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard after a 2-4 start, putting the futures of several veterans under scrutiny. Buckner is in the final year of his deal, giving the Colts a decision to make ahead of the Nov. 10 deadline.

Packers Face Salary Cap Hurdle in DeForest Buckner Pursuit

Green Bay has reasons to seek a veteran up front. Javon Hargrave suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, while Jonathan Ford was placed on injured reserve with a calf issue. The Packers also have been playing without Parsons, who tore his ACL last season.

The team has held up defensively despite those absences, but a 4-3 record leaves little margin for error in an NFC North where every team is above .500.

Green Bay forced two fumbles against Detroit and stopped the Lions on a key fourth down late in the game. Still, the Packers couldn’t finish it off. Detroit’s winning drive was aided by a roughing the passer penalty, and the Lions kicked the deciding field goal as time expired. Another veteran inside could help stabilize Green Bay’s front while Parsons works toward his return.

There has already been reported contact between the Packers and Colts. Packer Report’s Easton Butler reported that Green Bay called about Buckner and Grover Stewart, with Indianapolis reportedly asking for a second- or third-round pick for Buckner.

The cost could extend beyond draft compensation. In response to that report, Packers cap analyst Ken Ingalls warned that Green Bay lacked enough available space to take on either contract without restructuring other deals or having Indianapolis cover part of the salary.

Those earlier salary cap concerns remain relevant to Pereles’ suggested fit. Buckner’s $26.6 million full-season cap charge would not simply transfer to a new team, but the remaining salary is still a hurdle.

Green Bay also traded its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to Dallas for Parsons, limiting the draft capital available for a move.

Pereles sees Buckner as a manageable trade target in terms of draft compensation. The salary cap, though, presents a different challenge for Green Bay’s front office.