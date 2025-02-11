Packers’ Super Bowl LX Odds Positioned Favorably After Playoff Exit

After a season that began with optimism but ended in disappointment, the Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2025 season with improved Super Bowl odds compared to the previous year. Despite an early playoff exit, sportsbooks see potential in the team’s growth and emerging talent.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released its early Super Bowl LX betting odds following the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles, who eliminated the Packers in the wild-card round, are currently the favorites at +600. Other top contenders include the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills at +700, while the Detroit Lions stand at +900.

The San Francisco 49ers, another NFC powerhouse, are listed at +1500, while the Packers share +1800 betting odds with the Cincinnati Bengals. This marks an improvement from their standing at this time last year. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are further down at +2800. NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are at +4000, and the Tennessee Titans have the longest odds at +20000.

Packers’ Growth and Optimism

Despite the bitter end to their playoff run, the Packers’ front office remains optimistic about the team’s future. General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the disappointment of the early exit but emphasized the strides the team made throughout the season.

“You try not to live too much in the moment,” Gutekunst said following the loss to the Eagles. “Whenever you lose the last game, you’re disappointed because of the missed opportunity. But I think this team showed a lot of growth, especially individual players. We added new pieces, brought in a new defensive coordinator, and saw some really positive developments. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

This optimism is reflected in early betting odds, with the Packers considered one of the stronger bets for a deep playoff run. According to a FanDuel analyst Skyler Carlin, the team’s defensive improvements under new coordinator Jeff Hafley played a significant role in their success. Hafley helped Green Bay finish as the fourth-best schedule-adjusted defense in 2024, a key factor in their postseason push.

Additionally, the strong relationship between head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love bodes well for the team’s continued development. If the Packers can address key roster gaps—particularly at wide receiver—they could emerge as a serious contender in the NFC, especially with the Lions losing both of their coordinators.

Green Bay’s Need for a No. 1 Receivers

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is whether the Packers will acquire a top-tier wide receiver to support Jordan Love. Former Packer Davante Adams is the most proven No. 1 receiver potentially available, though he would require a trade. Other notable names include impending free agent Tee Higgins, who has never been a true No. 1 target, as well as Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, both of whom could be trade candidates.

Jordan Love, however, remains confident in his current group of receivers. Speaking on Up & Adams during Super Bowl week, he expressed faith in the team’s ability to succeed regardless of offseason moves.

“I’m a competitor. It doesn’t matter who we got,” Love said. “Every year, new teams form, new faces arrive, and you have to find ways to gel and do great things. I love our group. If we add a guy, great. If not, we’ll find a way.”

With a promising roster, an ascending quarterback, and an improving defense, the Green Bay Packers have positioned themselves as a legitimate contender in 2025. Whether they take the next step will depend on key offseason moves and continued player development.