Hi, Subscriber

Packers’ Super Bowl LX Odds Positioned Favorably After Playoff Exit

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Christian Watson and running Josh Jacobs, Jordan Love, Super Bowl
Getty
Green Bay Packers' wide receiver Christian Watson and running Josh Jacobs celebrate after Jacobs scored a touchdown in the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field

After a season that began with optimism but ended in disappointment, the Green Bay Packers are heading into the 2025 season with improved Super Bowl odds compared to the previous year. Despite an early playoff exit, sportsbooks see potential in the team’s growth and emerging talent.

DraftKings Sportsbook has released its early Super Bowl LX betting odds following the Philadelphia Eagles’ dominant victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. The Eagles, who eliminated the Packers in the wild-card round, are currently the favorites at +600. Other top contenders include the Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Buffalo Bills at +700, while the Detroit Lions stand at +900.

The San Francisco 49ers, another NFC powerhouse, are listed at +1500, while the Packers share +1800 betting odds with the Cincinnati Bengals. This marks an improvement from their standing at this time last year. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers are further down at +2800. NFC North rivals Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are at +4000, and the Tennessee Titans have the longest odds at +20000.

Packers’ Growth and Optimism

Despite the bitter end to their playoff run, the Packers’ front office remains optimistic about the team’s future. General manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged the disappointment of the early exit but emphasized the strides the team made throughout the season.

“You try not to live too much in the moment,” Gutekunst said following the loss to the Eagles. “Whenever you lose the last game, you’re disappointed because of the missed opportunity. But I think this team showed a lot of growth, especially individual players. We added new pieces, brought in a new defensive coordinator, and saw some really positive developments. I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

This optimism is reflected in early betting odds, with the Packers considered one of the stronger bets for a deep playoff run. According to a FanDuel analyst Skyler Carlin, the team’s defensive improvements under new coordinator Jeff Hafley played a significant role in their success. Hafley helped Green Bay finish as the fourth-best schedule-adjusted defense in 2024, a key factor in their postseason push.

Additionally, the strong relationship between head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love bodes well for the team’s continued development. If the Packers can address key roster gaps—particularly at wide receiver—they could emerge as a serious contender in the NFC, especially with the Lions losing both of their coordinators.

Green Bay’s Need for a No. 1 Receivers

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is whether the Packers will acquire a top-tier wide receiver to support Jordan Love. Former Packer Davante Adams is the most proven No. 1 receiver potentially available, though he would require a trade. Other notable names include impending free agent Tee Higgins, who has never been a true No. 1 target, as well as Cooper Kupp and Deebo Samuel, both of whom could be trade candidates.

Jordan Love, however, remains confident in his current group of receivers. Speaking on Up & Adams during Super Bowl week, he expressed faith in the team’s ability to succeed regardless of offseason moves.

“I’m a competitor. It doesn’t matter who we got,” Love said. “Every year, new teams form, new faces arrive, and you have to find ways to gel and do great things. I love our group. If we add a guy, great. If not, we’ll find a way.”

With a promising roster, an ascending quarterback, and an improving defense, the Green Bay Packers have positioned themselves as a legitimate contender in 2025. Whether they take the next step will depend on key offseason moves and continued player development.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
, , , ,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Packers’ Super Bowl LX Odds Positioned Favorably After Playoff Exit

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x