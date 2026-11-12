Packers’ Missed $3.6 Million AFC Trade Draws Ex-Agent Warning

The Green Bay Packers left the NFL trade deadline without adding a running back, even with Josh Jacobs expected to miss time because of a broken finger. CBS Sports believes there’s one deal Green Bay could regret passing up.

With the Packers sitting at 6-3, Jordan Love has helped carry one of the league’s best passing attacks. The ground game is another story, and a proposed trade for Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard might have addressed it.

CBS Sports Floats Tony Pollard Trade Packers Missed

In an article examining three trades teams could regret not making, CBS Sports’ Joel Corry proposed sending Pollard to Green Bay for a conditional 2027 fourth-round pick.

Under Corry’s proposal, that pick would have become a third-rounder if the Packers reached Super Bowl LXI and Pollard led Green Bay in rushing after the trade.

“Pollard would have given Green Bay’s running game a boost,” Corry wrote.

The numbers explain the appeal. Green Bay ranks second in passing yards per game (279.7) but last in rushing yards (68.2), leaving its offense heavily reliant on Love.

Pollard has rushed for 595 yards and six touchdowns on 133 carries in eight games. He has also topped 1,000 rushing yards in four straight seasons, including 1,082 yards for the Titans last year.

He ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns against Cleveland, then followed with 117 yards and two scores against Cincinnati before Tennessee’s bye.

Corry also cited Pro Football Focus’ figure of 3.53 yards after contact per attempt, giving the Packers a physical option for an offense struggling to run consistently.

Packers Had Financial Room for Tony Pollard Deal

Corry calculated that Green Bay had $5.67 million in available cap space at the deadline. Pollard’s remaining 2026 salary would have cost $3.61 million, while Tennessee could have saved $3.64 million.

Pollard is in the final year of a three-year, $21.75 million contract signed in 2024, making him a potential free agent after this season.

“The Packers have plenty of 2027 draft capital, owning 11 picks,” Corry wrote.

That count included four projected compensatory selections, with Green Bay already holding two fourth-round picks. His proposal would have given the Titans another selection as they rebuild after moving Jeffery Simmons and Amani Hooker.

Corry’s deal was a hypothetical proposal, not a report that Green Bay and Tennessee had reached an agreement.

Josh Jacobs Injury Leaves Packers With Few Answers

The need became more pressing when Jacobs fractured his right ring finger during Green Bay’s win over New England. He needs surgery and will miss the Vikings game.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jacobs could return in two to three weeks, although injured reserve remains possible.

Through three appearances, Jacobs has 80 rushing yards and one touchdown on 36 carries, averaging just 2.2 yards per attempt. He missed the first six games while on the commissioner’s exempt list.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com’s Mike Spofford that Jacobs couldn’t play through the injury because he lacked grip strength.

Green Bay got 68 yards and a touchdown from Kaleb Johnson against the Patriots, while Pierre Strong Jr. added 22 yards. MarShawn Lloyd missed the game with a knee injury, although Chris Brooks could soon return from injured reserve.

The Packers had been involved in running back trade discussions, but the deadline passed without an addition.

With Jacobs sidelined and the rushing attack still ranked last, the Packers will have to find their answer among the backs already on the roster.