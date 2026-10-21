Packers’ ‘Huge Advantage’ Over Lions Could Determine Outcome

The Green Bay Packers will look to keep their momentum rolling when they take on the Detroit Lions in Week 7.

Green Bay has won three games in a row, and four of its last five. It is 1-1 against the NFC North this season, with a win over the Chicago Bears and a loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Packers swept Detroit last season.

Green Bay Packers’ Passing Attack is a Major Mismatch Against Lions’ Secondary

While breaking down numerous aspects of the Packers-Lions matchup, Jacob Westendorf of Sports Illustrated noted that the Packers’ passing game will be a huge advantage for the team against Detroit’s weak secondary.

“The Lions are allowing 297.4 passing yards per game. That’s the worst in the NFL this season and on track to be one of the worst in NFL history. The Lions are on track to allow 5,056 passing yards over 17 games. They are 29th in opponent passer rating (106.3) and opponent completion percentage (68.1).”

Quarterback Jordan Love has been carrying Green Bay’s offense with his arm, and has masterfully utilized his many pass-catching weapons. He is set to get some help from returning running back Josh Jacobs, which could open up the passing attack even more.

WRs Christian Watson, Matthew Golden Could Exploit Lions’ CBs

Watson and Golden are both having huge seasons. After a quiet rookie season, Golden is having a breakout Year 2. He has already recorded more receiving yards (501) and touchdowns (3) than he had all of last season. That has led to more one-on-one looks for Watson, and he’s made the most of them.

Watson has posted 29 receptions for 538 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. His receiving yardage total is the fifth-most in the league, and his touchdown total is good for second-most. Watson and Golden’s 871 combined receiving yards are more than any receiver tandem in the NFL.

The lack of a quality rushing attack makes what Watson and Golden are doing even more impressive. Green Bay ranks dead last in the league in rushing, but the Packers’ offense is still making big plays down the field. However, with Jacobs now back in the mix, the unit could finally balance out.