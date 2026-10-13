Packers WR Christian Watson Named ‘Dark Horse’ for Major NFL Honor

The Green Bay Packers are building some momentum.

They are coming off winning back-to-back games for the first time this season, and have established one of the most explosive passing attacks in the NFL. One Packers offensive weapon in particular is gaining significant notice around the league.

Green Bay Packers WR Christian Watson Named Dark-Horse Candidate to Win NFL Offensive Player of the Year

With a quarter of the 2026 season already in the books, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report took an early stab at picking end-of-year award winners. Moton named Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs as his Offensive Player of the Year, but also identified Watson as his dark-horse candidate.

“Without Josh Jacobs, who’s on the commissioner’s exempt list, the Packers have leaned heavily on their aerial attack, ranking 10th in pass attempts and last in total carries. As a result, Christian Watson has emerged as a big-time playmaker, catching a team-leading 26 passes for 474 yards and six touchdowns, ranking fifth and second leaguewide in the latter two categories. Wideout Jayden Reed suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 2, thinning the Packers’ receiving corps. Watson has absorbed more targets and has topped 142 receiving yards in two games, scoring two touchdowns in each.”

Christian Watson Benefitting From Matthew Golden Breakout Year

There is no doubt that Watson is a great player all on his own, but it is always beneficial to get a little help. He has gotten more than a little from Matthew Golden, who is having a breakout Year 2. Golden has already recorded more receiving yards (397) and touchdowns (2) than he had all of last season.

That has led to more one-on-one looks for Watson, and he’s made the most of them. Watson has posted 26 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns so far this season. His receiving yardage total is the fifth-most in the league, and his touchdown total is good for second-most. Watson and Golden’s 871 combined receiving yards are more than any receiver tandem in the NFL.

The lack of a quality rushing attack makes what Watson and Golden are doing even more impressive. Green Bay ranks dead last in the league in rushing, but the Packers’ offense is still making big plays down the field. Watson has more than proved himself worthy of the four-year, $110.5 million contract extension he received during the offseason.