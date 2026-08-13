Green Bay Packers Receive Brutal Standings Prediction Ahead of 2026 Season

The NFL season is rapidly approaching, and it’s prediction time across the league!

Heading into the 2026 season, it’s well known that the NFC North is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in football once again, with many football pundits ranking the North Division as the 2nd-toughest division behind the NFC West.

So, where will the Green Bay Packers finish in the standings? One NFL writer believes that despite some of the hype coming into this season, the Packers won’t have as successful of a season as people think.

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Green Bay Packers Win-Loss Prediction Revealed

According to Bleacher Report.com’s Moe Moton, the Packers will finish the 2026 season with a 9-8 record, which would be good for last place in the NFC North:

“The Packers could have a slow start to the season without Micah Parsons, who’s recovering from a torn ACL and damage to his meniscus. Between Weeks 5 and 7, Green Bay will face the Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Lions, three teams that finished within the top 10 in scoring last year. Even if Parsons is back on the field in early October, he may not take on a full workload for a few games. Green Bay has a suspect cornerback group that needs Parsons’ pass rush to neutralize aerial attacks. A rocky start will cost the Packers a playoff spot.”

While Moton predicts the Minnesota Vikings will also have a 9-8 record, the Packers are placed below the Vikings in the prediction for the NFC South. Moton has the Detroit Lions winning the division with an 11-6 record, and the Chicago Bears finishing second with a 10-7 record, so as you can see, the NFC North will easily be one of the hardest divisions to predict.

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Looking at the Packers’ 2026 Schedule

Let’s take a quick glance at the Green Bay Packers’ 2026 schedule, or parts of it at least.

The Packers open up the NFL season with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, so that’s their first opportunity to get a leg up in the division standings.

Green Bay’s first game against the Detroit Lions comes on October 25. Green Bay will also close out the regular season with the Lions, so those two games could very well decide the Packers’ fate.

On Christmas, the Packers face off against the Chicago Bears in a must-see showdown, and a few other intriguing games on the schedule (besides all of them, ofc) include: Packers-Bills (Dec. 13), Packers-Rams (Nov. 25), and Packers-Cowboys (Oct. 18).

For what it’s worth, the Packers have nine home games this season.

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