Packers Make Key Announcement Ahead of Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers‘ training camp schedule is live after the organization released fan dates on Friday, June 19.

Green Bay will begin camp with an initial practice on July 29 after rookies report two days before and veterans arrive on July 28. The public is welcome to attend open sessions between July 29-31. Fans can also attend practices the team has scheduled for August 2-4; 7; 10-11; 16, 18, 24 and 26.

The open practice on August 7 is family night, which the Packers plan to stage at Lambeau Field. The final open session on August 26th will see the Packers and Arizona Cardinals work in a joint practice ahead of Green Bay’s final preseason game (against Arizona) on August 28.

That contest against the Cardinals is the only preseason game the Packers will host in August. Green Bay’s other two outings will come on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (August 13) and Denver Broncos (August 21). T

he Packers kick off the regular season on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 13.

Packers-Cardinals Preseason Matchup Pits Head Coaches Matt, Mike LaFleur Against One Another

Green Bay fans will actually have a little less access to the team during this preseason than in some years past.

The Packers are hosting 13 open sessions in July and August after opening 14 public practices in 2025 and 16 of them the year prior.

Green Bay’s preseason engagement with the Cardinals will match brother against brother, as Packers veteran head coach Matt LaFleur will square up with his younger brother and first-year head coach Mike LaFleur of Arizona.

Packers’ Pass Rush Greatest Concern Heading into Camp

Perhaps the biggest story line of training camp and the preseason is going to revolve around the Packers’ group of edge-rushers.

Micah Parsons is injured and has already admitted he will likely miss the first three or four games of the campaign, which could mean he starts the year on the physically unable to perform [PUP] list. Any setbacks or complications between then and now could also result in more missed time.

That leaves Lukas Van Ness as the top option in the position group. Van Ness, a former first-round pick, battled injury concerns last season that cost him eight games. Of the nine contests he played, he started just two of them — the only two starts of his three-year NFL career.

Reports coming out of OTAs and mandatory minicamp indicate that Van Ness, who has 8.5 career sacks in 43 appearances, is looking better than he ever has since joining the league.

But even if that carries into the games that matter in September and beyond, Green Bay remains thin off the edge of the defense due to Parsons’ injury and the team’s decision to trade Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason in return for a fourth-round draft pick.

The Packers are prime candidates to add a veteran pass-rusher ahead of the regular season, with options in free agency including names like Jadeveon Clowney and Joey Bosa.