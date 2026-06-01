Packers Called out for Not Fixing Persistent Roster Issue

The Green Bay Packers had a busy offseason.

They lost multiple starters, but added several new faces in free agency and the draft to replace them. Green bay already has a solid nucleus of young players in place to remain competitive for years to come. Perhaps the biggest question the Packers will face in 2026 is whether or not they have a strong enough supporting cast to make a deep postseason run.

Green Bay Packers ‘Worst Offseason Move’ Was Not Investing Enough in Offensive Line

Bill Barnwell of ESPN recently named each NFC team’s best and worst moves of the offseason. When he got to the Packers, failing to replenish the offensive line was identified as the team’s worst move, especially considering that the unit hasn’t had quality depth over the past couple of years.

“You have to go back only to last year, though, to remember how many issues the Packers had fielding their five favorite offensive linemen. The five-man lineup the Packers intended to start — Walker and Zach Tom at tackle, Aaron Banks and Rhyan at guard, and Jenkins at center — played just 64 snaps together all season. In the 2024 postseason, the Packers were tormented by a Jenkins injury early in the wild-card round loss to the Eagles, as backups Travis Glover and Kadeem Telfort took over and committed three holding penalties.”

Barnwell acknowledged the fact that general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t have a lot of top end draft capitol to work with, but believes he needs to add more to offensive line group before the regular season.

“The Packers were without a first-round pick by virtue of the Parsons trade, but there’s not a lot behind the starting five, and that’s a problem. The highest-profile addition on the interior was fifth-round pick Jager Burton. Gutekunst wasn’t going to be in the market for one of the expensive young interior linemen, but the Packers could still stand to add a lineman or two as depth before Week 1.”

Packers Have Plenty of Question Marks Remaining Along Their Offensive Line

Gutekunst and company will likely wait to see how minicamp and training camp shake out this summer before making any significant moves. However, bringing in help for the offensive line should be on the radar.

Tom obviously has right tackle locked down, and Rhyan proved he can be a solid full-time center last season. Jordan Morgan will step in for Walker at left tackle. Morgan has played well during his two-year tenure in Green Bay, but on limited reps.

Banks will remain the starting left guard after signing a $77 million contract with the Packers last year, but is coming off a disappointing 2025 season. Second-year right guard Anthony Belton also struggled last season. Those factors make it even more vital that the Packers add more bodies to the OL group. However, Gutekunst said back in April that he feels good about the unit, and it’s hard to find quality offensive linemen.

“We got a couple guys coming off injury,” Gutekunst said. “Zach’s coming off an injury. Jacob’s (Jacob Monk) coming off an injury. But, I really like our starting five. I thought Jacob did a really good job in that last game at center, so I feel really good about his ability. We’re going to get (Travis) Glover back as well. Donovan Jennings (also back), and we brought Kinnard back. I feel really good about our whole group and the competition that’s in that room. We’re always going to look to add to the offensive line. There’s only so many big guys in the world that can play at a high level. I feel good about it.”