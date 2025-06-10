Packers Ripped After Receiver’s Positional Switch, ‘What Are We Doing?’

The Green Bay Packers no longer have cornerback, Jaire Alexander, under contract, as the team made the decision to release him after a drawn out saga that has lasted the entirety of the offseason so far.

And whilst some have clamored for an addition, with names like Rasul Douglas potentially in the mix, it seem the Packers have some other ideas in mind on ways to bolster the group – converting backup receiver, Bo Melton, into a cornerback.

Packers Criticized For Melton Switch To Seemingly Replace Jaire Alexander

And some in the media – who also happen to be Green Bay fans – are not thrilled about the move.

“What are we doing?’, Schmit said on McAfee’s show. And when McAfee pointed out the comparison of Travis Hunter, who is expected to take snaps both at receiver and corner, Schmit pointed out sardonically, “He’s a generational talent [Hunter], he’s not a sixth round receiver out of Rutgers, for Christ’s sake…go get Jalen Ramsey.”

“Bo Melton is gonna play cornerback for the Green Bay Packers next year?” Schmit continued, rhetorically, “I don’t think so.”

Why Did The Packers Move Melton To Cornerback?

Rather than specific experience at corner, general manager, Brian Gutekunst, pointed to Melton’s athletic skill set and physical attributes as a core reason behind the positional move.

Asked #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst about the decision to workout Bo Melton with the corners during individuals today. “It’s just something we’re going to take a look at and see if that’s a possibility.” Here was his full answer: pic.twitter.com/0v3EpPCoK1 — Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) June 10, 2025

“It’s funny, we’ve talked about this for a couple of years.” Gutekunst said to the media on Tuesday. “Just his skillset and how versatile he is. Watch him on [special] teams and you’re like ‘Wow, he could probably do some of that [on defense]’…it’s just something we’re going to look at and see if that’s a possibility. There have been very few guys who have done it in our league – there have been a few – the guys able to do that certainly help your football team.”

Melton is an unusually gifted athlete, particularly given he was drafted in the *seventh* round of the draft out of Rutgers, having an excellent relative athletic score (RAS), that is comparable – and indeed better – than some current highly-drafted cornerbacks in the NFL.

As Gutekunst mentioned, Melton has demonstrated broader capabilities during his time as a backup than simply as a pure, up-and-down receiver.

For a player like the ex Rutgers product – who stuck around on the roster despite producing just 309 yards over the past two years, versatility and and ability on special teams is vital.

It is not clear that this is the Packers’ master plan to directly place replace their All-Pro locker room leader at the position group, but it does give them another avenue and road to explore in terms of providing more depth at the potentially vulnerable unit at this time.