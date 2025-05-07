Chiefs Release Ex-Packers CB, Opening Door for Potential Reunion

If the Green Bay Packers are still worried about cornerback depth after the 2025 NFL draft, the door is now open for them to bring back one of last year’s veterans.

On Monday, the Kansas City Chiefs released former Packers cornerback Robert Rochell from their offseason roster after originally signing him as a veteran free agent in March.

Rochell appeared in 20 games for the Packers over the past two seasons, albeit with 233 of his 234 snaps played on special teams. In 2024, he had two tackles and recovered a muffed punt as the gunner on special teams. He also played 260 defensive snaps in his first two seasons for the Los Angeles Rams, making five starts and picking off one pass.

While the Packers allowed Rochell to walk in free agency along with their other free-agent cornerbacks — Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine — they could take a renewed interest in him now that he is available again after adding just one corner in the draft.

The Packers signed veteran Nate Hobbs to a $48 million deal in free agency and added Micah Robinson out of Tulane in the seventh round of the draft. They will also return Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as contributors from last year’s unit, but it is still unclear if they will have All-Pro starter Jaire Alexander back in the fold as well.

Jaire Alexander Situation Looms Large Over CB Room

The Packers did not do what many expected they would in the draft.

Many analysts and beat writers had penciled in “cornerback” at the top of the team’s list of draft needs. Numerous mock drafts even featured the Packers taking one in the first round, which, at a minimum, underscored the perception that they needed a starter.

Instead, the Packers didn’t add to the position outside of Robinson, which has in turn led to questions about the possibility of Alexander returning to the team next season.

The Packers have said nothing to indicate Alexander’s return is likely, though. General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters after the draft that he had “no real updates” on the situation and parroted familiar words about how “we’ll work through that as we go.”

Meanwhile, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel threw cold water on the possibility of Alexander coming back to the team with his own post-draft reporting.

“A source familiar with the dealings between the Packers and Alexander said the Packers still were in the market to trade him and were waiting to see if a team might have interest after the draft,” he wrote. “There is no plan for the Packers to bring Alexander back after deciding in February they were moving on and then shopping him to teams.”

Will Packers Make Bigger Upgrade Than Robert Rochell?

Perhaps the Packers will pull off the unexpected and reconcile with Alexander in a way that allows them to move forward together into the 2025 season. If they move on from him, though, could they consider making a bolder play to help their cornerback room?

Gutekunst’s front office rarely makes trades to acquire veteran players, but he might consider it if he feels they did not get all that they needed out of free agency and the draft. After all, he did talk earlier in the offseason about how he believes it is time for the team he has built to start competing for championships, which can incentivize.

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II is an option rumored to be available on the trade market. The 2021 first-round pick has tallied just three interceptions during his inconsistent first four seasons with the Browns, but he has 42 career starts and will still be 25 for the upcoming year, which may present a risk worth taking for the Packers.

The Packers could also re-evaluate free agency for a stronger fit, even if they decide to bring back Rochell in the process. There aren’t a ton of strong fits on the market, but perhaps they would consider a reunion with Rasul Douglas after his stint in Buffalo.