Packers Could Be Without Key Playmaker for Dolphins Game

Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs would not have participated in Green Bay’s practice on November 25 had the team hit the field, according to the team’s injury report.

The 8-3 Packers did not practice the day after their dominant 38-10 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, and the participation updates in the injury report were estimations, according to the team. Doubs left the game in the third quarter and the Packers posted on X that he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Doubs had 3 catches for 54 yards before he was injured trying to catch a Jordan Love pass in the end zone. Doubs’ head slammed into the turf in the end zone after he was hit by Renardo Green. Doubs couldn’t make the catch, but drew a pass interference penalty that led to a 1-yard touchdown run by Josh Jacobs.

The participation report is a sign that Doubs might not be ready to suit up against the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night. The third-year wide receiver would have to clear concussion protocol before returning to the field. Doubs missed the Packers week 5 game after he was suspended by the team for skipping practice over his role in the offense. He has 34 receptions for 483 yards and 2 touchdowns this season.

Matt LaFleur Says It Will Be a ‘Big Loss’ if Romeo Doubs Is Sidelined

During his post-game press conference, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters the injury was “unfortunate.” He said, “I thought Rome was really having himself a really great game. He came out and made some really critical plays, that third down and long was pretty special where he almost got out the backside. He is very, very consistent. If we don’t have, that’s a big loss.”

LaFleur said about the Packers’ depth at wide receiver, “We have a lot of guys we can throw the ball to. … We do feel we have some other guys, that’s going to open up some other opportunities for these other guys.”

Second-year wide receiver Malik Heath could be one of those options. Heath 2 catches for 15 yards, including a 4th quarter touchdown after Doubs was sidelined.

The Packers Could Be Missing Other Key Pieces for the Dolphins Game

Doubs was not the only Packers player listed as being an estimated did not participate. Cornerback Jaire Alexander, who has been dealing with a knee injury, was also on that list. As was rookie linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who did not play against the 49ers because of a hamstring injury. Fellow linebacker Isaiah McDuffie was also listed as DNP with an ankle injury.

Along with the injuries to Doubs and on the defensive side, running back Josh Jacobs had a heavy workload against the 49ers and was listed as having a rest day. LaFleur said he has confidence in the team’s other two running backs — Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks — if they have to step up because of the quick turnaround.

“Luckily for us we do have confidence in those other two backs,” LaFleur told reporters, “I thought Emanuel Wilson ran really, really good. Brooks has given us some good carries as well. We may have to lean on those guys a little bit more next game in a couple days here, but that’s one guy that I don’t worry about, that’s Josh Jacobs. The guy is an animal, he is a dog and a dog competitor and I think he definitely relishes those opportunities.”

On the quick turnaround as a whole, LaFleur told reporters, “These guys have got to do whatever they can to get their bodies back. And that’s a physical football team we just played. So I’m sure some of the guys are going to be pretty sore, but they’re in there doing recovery right now.”

The Packers and the 5-6 Dolphins will kick off their Thursday night game at Lambeau Field at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.