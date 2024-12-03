Packers Get Good News on Injuries Ahead of Lions Game

The Green Bay Packers could have two key players back on the field for their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Detroit Lions.

Both wide receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerback Jaire Alexander were listed as limited participants in the Packers’ December 2, 2024, practice as they prepare to face their NFC North rival.

Alexander has 16 tackles this season and 2 interceptions and Doubs has 34 catches for 483 yards and 2 touchdowns this season for the Packers.

The Packers listed several other players as limited participants on the team’s practice report, including running back Josh Jacobs, who is dealing with a calf injury, but is expected to play Thursday, according to NBC Sports. Jacobs was also limited in practice before the Packers last two games with nagging injuries.

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (knee) did not practice Monday. Offensive lineman Josh Myers was limited with a pectoral injury, as were linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) and defensive lineman Colby Wooden (shoulder). Defensive lineman Kenny Clark had a rest day, according to the Packers.

Romeo Doubs Suffered a Concussion Against the 49ers, While Jaire Alexander Is Recovering From a Knee Injury

Doubs missed Green Bay’s week 13 win on Thanksgiving against the Miami Dolphins with a concussion he suffered in the Packers victory over the San Francisco 49ers a week earlier. He is still in concussion protocol and would need to be cleared by an independent neurologist ahead of the Lions game, according to the Packers.

Alexander suffered a knee injury in Green Bay’s week 8 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He missed the week 9 game against the Lions and returned to face the Chicago Bears in week 11 but left the game after just 10 plays. Alexander told The Athletic after that game, “I had a tear on my PCL.”

Alexander added, “I stayed here the whole bye week trying to hopefully come back and make an impact for the team. It was a game-time decision at that, so we didn’t know … until, you know, a few minutes before the game if I would play or not.” He said about leaving the game against the Bears, “I felt something. … I reaggravated it going back out there and only doing 10 plays, so now we just trying to get my knee back right.”

He did not practice on Tuesday or Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving game.

On the Lions Side, Several Key Players Missed Practice on Monday

The Packers opponent for this week’s Thursday Night Football contest on Amazon Prime Video were without several key players on the practice field on Monday, according to the team’s practice report. Left tackle Taylor Decker remains sidelined with a knee injury. Decker missed the Lions victory over the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving. He was replaced by Dan Skipper.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson told reporters on Monday about Decker, “He’s a guy that has played a lot of football and so if you’re telling me there’s a chance that he could make it, he might not need to practice that week.”

The Lions could be thin on the defensive line as DJ Reader (shoulder), Josh Paschal (knee) and Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring) did not practice on Thursday, according to Detroit’s report.

According to DetroitLions.com’s Tim Twentyman, “The team signed defensive lineman Myles Adams off Seattle’s practice squad, linebacker Kwon Alexander from Denver’s practice squad and defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad,” as defensive reinforcements because of those injuries.

The Lions also recently added 3-time All-Pro safety Jamal Adams to their practice squad. The former New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks defensive back was seen working out with Detroit’s linebackers after the signing, according to Lions Wire.